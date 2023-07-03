UK trade minister boosts Green Trade Partnerships during visit to Kolkata

Recognizing India’s ambitious targets for electric vehicles (EVs), the UK is poised to provide support by sharing knowledge, facilitating access to finance and technology, and promoting collaboration. UK Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston embarked on a three-day visit to Kolkata and Dhaka announced an exciting new project in partnership with the Government of West Bengal, focusing on the development of electric two-wheelers like motorcycles and scooters. This venture will leverage the expertise and resources of both the UK and West Bengal to drive innovation in the EV sector.

UK Trade Minister Huddleston unveiled new initiatives aimed at expanding trade opportunities for British businesses and strengthening economic ties with India and Bangladesh. The visit, centered around green trade and sustainable development, showcased the UK’s commitment to fostering bilateral relationships and addressing shared challenges, such as climate change.

With bilateral trade between the UK and India surpassing £36 billion and supporting half a million jobs, the UK aims to double this figure by 2030. According to an official statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi, Minister Huddleston highlighted the growing trade relationship between the two nations and expressed the UK’s eagerness to collaborate on various fronts, including climate change mitigation, deepening trading ties, and fostering economic growth.

Additionally, Minister Huddleston inaugurated a center aimed at enhancing opportunities in the EV industry by fostering partnerships between Indian businesses and prestigious academic and industrial institutions in the UK. This collaboration will accelerate the growth of the EV market in West Bengal, which has set an ambitious target of developing 1 million electric vehicles over the next five years.

Another significant milestone during the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Government of West Bengal. This MoU focuses on skill development in sustainable and modern construction methods, aligning with the region’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices. Through these initiatives, UK businesses will be well-positioned to customize and market EV technology and sustainable construction solutions, catering to the burgeoning Indian market.

Minister Huddleston also took the opportunity to visit a waste processing company in Kolkata that employs cutting-edge green technologies supplied by UK business CDE Ireland. The company specializes in recycling construction waste into high-quality, reusable sand, showcasing the potential for sustainable waste management practices in the region.

According to the official statement, during a business roundtable discussion, the visiting minister engaged with industry leaders to highlight the economic benefits arising from the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership. He highlighted the positive impact of reducing red tape and tariffs through a potential UK-India trade deal, currently under negotiation. Such a deal holds the promise of further enhancing trade between the two countries and fostering an environment conducive to increased collaboration for businesses on both sides.

Minister Nigel Huddleston’s visit to Kolkata and Dhaka underscored the UK’s commitment to deepening trade relationships, particularly in the green sector. By forging partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting sustainable practices, the UK aims to foster economic growth, create employment opportunities, and address the pressing challenges of climate change in collaboration with India and Bangladesh.