UK Security Minister Strengthens India Partnership to Combat Extremism and Corruption

In a move that underscores the strengthening partnership between the two nations, the UK has committed £95,000 to bolster its capability in countering Pro-Khalistan Extremism.

The UK’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, is currently on a significant three-day visit to India, addressing critical issues of extremism and corruption. During a high-level meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister Tugendhat announced this financial support, which will serve as a complementary effort to the ongoing collaborative work between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force. The UK’s commitment to the cause was strongly emphasized, with the minister highlighting the shared opportunities for the world’s oldest and largest democracies to collectively enhance global security.

His visit is not limited to addressing extremism; it also encompasses the crucial issue of corruption. With India presiding over the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting, he will participate to strengthen the global resolve against corruption’s corrosive influence. In his words, “Corruption harms prosperity, damages society, and threatens national security.” This sentiment underscores the importance of united efforts to combat this global menace.

Ahead of his participation in the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata, Minister Tugendhat will engage with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss shared challenges related to child sexual exploitation, abuse, and fraud. This dialogue exemplifies the collaborative approach to tackling multifaceted security concerns.

Furthermore, Minister Tugendhat’s interactions extend to the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, solidifying the commitment to a comprehensive partnership. The UK Government’s recent launch of a Fraud Strategy, including the establishment of a National Fraud Squad, showcases its determination to combat fraudulent activities by working closely with global counterparts, including the CBI and UK Intelligence Community.

At the G20 meeting, Minister Tugendhat will reiterate the UK’s unwavering resolve to combat corruption, an issue that poses a threat to both national security and global prosperity. This endeavor aligns with the UK Government’s ongoing efforts to introduce a new Anti-Corruption Strategy.

In essence, Minister Tugendhat’s visit to India epitomizes the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and their united determination to tackle the pressing challenges of extremism and corruption. The financial commitment, collaborative engagements, and international discussions collectively underscore the resolve to build a safer, more secure, and prosperous world.

Comment of British High Commissioner

In an official statement issued by the High Commission here, Alex Ellis said: “The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges. Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe.”

According to him, the migration and mobility relationship of the two countries is a pillar of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. And this also includes, besides tackling the biggest global challenges of climate and health, the two sides are working towards ensuring a free and open Indo Pacific.