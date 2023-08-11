UK Security Minister announces a Task Force with India to tackle Khalistan extremism

The UK’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, is in India for a three-day visit to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting.

During a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, Minister Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism.

As per the announcement, the £95,000 investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force.

The Joint Extremism Task Force focuses on enhancing UK-India cooperation on tackling extremism, ensuring that all possible actions are taken against groups and individuals seeking to incite violent extremism, or who are involved in the financing of it.

Taking this forward, the UK Government recently launched a Fraud Strategy, which includes a new National Fraud Squad that will work with local forces, international partners – including the CBI – and the UK Intelligence Community to ensure that callous fraud cells are shut down.

Tom Tugendhat said: “The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place.

“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes,” he added.

“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence.”

During his visit, Minister Tugendhat will hold talks with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud.

He will also meet with the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

In 2022, Tom Tugendhat was appointed Minister of State (Minister for Security) and attends cabinet. He previously served as the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee from 2017 to 2022.