UK and India to collaborate on joint research projects on climate change

The UK and India signed an agreement today, to collaborate on science and innovation, following a meeting between UK Science Minister George Freeman and Indian Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

According to the statement, the memorandum of understanding on research between the two countries will be signed in UK Parliament, enabling quicker, deeper collaboration on science between the two science powerhouses that will drive economic growth, create skilled jobs and improve lives in the UK, India, and worldwide.

The agreement will focus on a new joint research scheme aiming to deliver progress on climate change and pandemic preparedness through AI and machine learning.

As per the reports, programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage.

George Freeman, Minister of State for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “India is rapidly building on its phenomenal software and innovation sectors to become a global powerhouse in science and technology.

“With our extensive trading and cultural links, shared democratic values and interest in urgent global issues from green technology and agri-tech to biosecurity and pandemic preparedness, we have very strong platforms for deepening research collaboration.

“Today’s landmark agreement is another big step in delivering the UK-India 2030 Roadmap. We’ll continue to bring our brightest minds and best tech together to forge a prosperous, clean and healthy fourth industrial revolution for future generations,” Freeman said.

Alongside this momentous agreement, today’s announcement also sees India named as a partner for the UK’s International Science Partnerships Fund, carrying forward the UK-India science partnership built through the Newton-Bhabha fund, explains the official from UK High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the statement, this renewed partnership will kick off with two new joint UK-India research programmes.