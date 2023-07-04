Turkey says Quran burning in Sweden raises questions as a possible NATO member

Turkey’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Swedish authorities’ failure to prevent Quran-burning protests in the country is raising security concerns and questions about Sweden’s credentials for possible NATO membership.

However, Foreign Minister said that Turkey would still approve Sweden’s membership in the military alliance if Stockholm “completes its homework” and addresses Turkey’s concerns.

“The fact that the Swedish security system is incapable of preventing provocations and is presenting an image of a (country) that brings problems to NATO — instead of more power — is making us think in terms of the strategic and security aspects,” Foreign Minister said at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart.

“When it comes to Sweden’s membership in NATO, whether it will become a burden or a benefit has become more open to debate,” he said.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their decades-long neutrality and applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand. So far, Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid.

Sweden has changed its anti-terror legislation after applying for membership.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Council said Tuesday that following a request by Pakistan, the council will discuss “the alarming rise” in acts of religious hatred such as the desecration of the Quran.