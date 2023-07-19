Transforming Industries: The Unstoppable Rise of AI, Machine Learning, and Digital Twin Technologies

By Aastha Verma & Bikram Mahajan

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Digital Twin technologies have significantly transformed various industrial sectors. They have brought about the automation of routine tasks, predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and more efficient decision-making processes. This article delves into the evolution, growth, and applications of these technologies in the Maritime and Shipping, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Defense industries.

Anchoring Safety: When Ships Stop Rocking the Accident Boat

Like a captain steering his ship through stormy seas, the maritime industry has skillfully navigated through the waves of technological innovation. The Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS), with its AI-guided and digital twin-assisted operation, serves as a compass leading the industry to safer shores. As Benjamin Franklin wisely stated, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” and the MAS, trained on an ocean of data, has proven this to be true, lowering marine accidents by a whopping 90%.

Moreover, AI and ML have donned the mantle of a ship’s mechanic, predicting and averting mechanical failures, resulting in a 75% drop in unanticipated mishaps. Simultaneously, digital twins are sculpting the future of ship construction, poised to cut costs by a significant 20%.

As autonomous ships become more common, we can expect an increase in the use of AI for navigation, predictive maintenance, and overall ship management. Companies are also looking at digital twin technology to run simulations and test new ship designs before construction, reducing costs and ensuring the vessels are built to the highest standards. With increasing investments in AI and digital twin technologies, the maritime industry is projected to save up to $400 billion annually by 2030.

Turning the Tide: A World Beyond Oil Tears

The oil and gas industry, once a lumbering giant, has started to dance to the tunes of AI. These technologies serve as the industry’s crystal ball, foreseeing pipeline leaks and failures before they wreak havoc. A digital twin works tirelessly, like a sentinel on guard, ensuring real-time monitoring and simulating potential changes or disruptions. The result? A neat 25% saving on pipeline inspection costs.

AI technology in the oil and gas industry is projected to become more sophisticated, capable of providing detailed analyses of oil well and pipeline conditions. This will lead to better decision-making and risk management. Digital twin technology, on the other hand, will continue to be used for real-time monitoring of infrastructure, and we can expect advancements in its ability to accurately simulate and predict pipeline issues. As per a report by McKinsey, the use of AI and digital twins in the oil and gas industry could boost the sector’s value by up to $450 billion annually by 2030.

A Stitch in Time: Manufacturing’s Dance Without a Downbeat

In the manufacturing sector, AI and ML are like the maestro of an orchestra, harmonizing the entire production process. Axion Ray’s AI technology, for instance, spots a needle in the haystack—uncovering issues before they snowball, leading to a 30% reduction in downtime.

Like a mirror reflecting reality, digital twins in manufacturing provide a faithful representation of production lines, enabling operators to test different scenarios without risking real-world consequences. With this technology, the manufacturing sector might soon bid adieu to high development costs, hoping to reduce them by up to 15%.

AI and ML are poised to become integral parts of the manufacturing process, with applications ranging from the design stage to quality control. In addition, digital twin technology will likely be used to replicate entire manufacturing plants, allowing companies to run simulations and make necessary adjustments before implementing changes in the real world. The global market for AI in manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57.2% from 2021 to 2027, reaching $16.7 billion by 2027.

Shields Up: The Defense Sector’s Brave New World

The defense industry, which once relied on sheer might, now leans on the brains of AI, ML, and digital twin technologies. AI-powered drones, radar, and sonar systems have adopted the philosophy of “work smarter, not harder.” They’re making autonomous decisions, and in doing so, have upped operational efficiency by 40%.

Digital twins, akin to stunt doubles, have bravely stepped into the risky business of testing radar and sonar systems, reducing both the risks and the costs of physical testing. A resounding 20% drop in design costs and a 50% decrease in testing expenses speak volumes about the efficacy of these digital replicas.

The defense industry is expected to continue leveraging AI, ML, and digital twin technologies. AI and ML will be used to enhance the capabilities of drones, radar, and sonar systems, and digital twins will be used to test these systems. The defense sector’s investments in AI are expected to reach $18 billion by 2025, and the digital twin market in defense is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% during 2022-2027.

Mind Over Machine: The Quantum Leap of Intelligent Industrial Systems

The world is indeed a stage, and AI, Machine Learning, and Digital Twin technologies have made quite a dramatic entrance. They’ve transformed a multitude of industries, taking on roles from meticulous inspectors to daring testers. As these players continue to hone their skills and deliver extraordinary performances, the audience—spanning the Maritime and Shipping, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Defense sectors—can only watch in awe, anticipating the next act in this thrilling play of technological evolution.

The maritime and shipping industry, a venerable old stalwart, has shown remarkable agility in adopting these technologies, echoing Darwin’s sentiment that it’s not the strongest or the most intelligent, but the most adaptable to change that survive. The outcome? A course set towards heightened safety and efficiency, embodying the ideal of seamless operations.

Harnessing the prophetic insights of AI and the continual vigilance of digital twins, the Oil &

Gas sector is rewriting its operational playbook, underlining the wisdom in prevention being better than cure, especially in terms of potential spills and leaks.

The traditionally tactile world of manufacturing has welcomed AI and ML, revolutionizing the harmony of its assembly lines and eliminating the cacophony of downtime. The sector is reinventing the old adage of “measure twice, cut once”, with digital twins facilitating a new paradigm of virtual simulations and preemptive problem-solving. Meanwhile, the defense industry has demonstrated a progressive shift from reliance on physical prowess to the strategic utilization of intellectual resources. AI, ML, and digital twins are the new vanguards.

As we extrapolate this trajectory into the future, we recognize that AI, ML, and digital twin technologies are evolving beyond being mere tools. They are becoming strategic architects, pushing industries towards unseen heights of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and safety. The Industrial Revolution 4.0 is not just a fleeting trend. It’s a revolution in the truest sense—a complete and profound change in the way industries operate.

About the authors:

(Aastha Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Tardid. She comes with close to two decades of Industry experience. Tardid is an Indian Company focussed on taking Artificial Intelligence to the Heavy Industries, delivering one of the world’s first Physics Aware AI Platform.)

(Bikram Mahajan is a partner, AAVISHKAAR GROUP. He is a seasoned investor and has held leadership positions in various domestic and offshore private equity funds including Neev Fund at SBICAP Ventures, Alpha Capital and Bay Capital. He is a CFA charterholder (CFA Institute, USA) and a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM). He also teaches advanced corporate finance courses as a Visiting Professor at IIM Calcutta.)

