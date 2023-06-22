Transforming Defence Innovation: INDUS X Launches in Washington DC, Accelerating India-US Collaboration

Marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence collaboration, the India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS X) was unveiled at a landmark event in Washington DC.

The INDUS X event showcased the immense potential for innovation and cooperation between the two countries. Hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), the two-day event brought together government officials, defence start-ups, think tanks, incubators, investors, and industry stakeholders. The event was co-organized by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Ministry of Defence (MoD), and the US Department of Defence (DoD).

Leading the Indian delegation, Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Promotion), MoD, spearheaded the INDUS X event held on June 20-21, 2023. The event provided a platform for Indian and US government representatives, defence start-ups, think tanks, incubators, investors, and industries to network and foster relationships. Ambassador Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, delivered a keynote address, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Frank Kendall, US Secretary of the Air Force, delivered the opening keynote address on June 21, highlighting the exponential growth of the India-US relationship. And also emphasized the immense potential for collaboration in deep-tech innovations, particularly in the domains of space and artificial intelligence (AI).

Anurag Bajpai, in his welcome remarks on “Investing in the Future of US-Indian Defence Relations,” lauded the launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) as a pivotal moment in the India-US relationship. He underscored the importance of co-development and co-production of advanced technologies by Indian and US start-ups, urging participants to explore future collaborations across industries, academia, and investors. He also provided an overview of the Make in India initiative, and talked about the concept of “Make in India, for the world” and the vision of a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).

One of the highlights of the event was a first-of-its-kind joint showcasing, where 15 Indian start-ups and 10 US start-ups exhibited their innovative technologies across multiple domains, including maritime, AI, autonomous systems, and space. This exhibition drew the attention of top US officials, including Congressman Ro Khanna, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, and Radha Iyengar Plumb, Deputy Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment, US Department of Defence.

INDUS X represents a significant milestone in transforming the defence innovation landscape between India and the United States. The event showcased the immense potential for collaboration, technological advancements, and joint development of critical and emerging technologies.

With INDUS X, the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem propels both nations into a new era of mutual growth and innovation. And, facilitated engaging panel discussions, roundtables, and focused conversations aimed at deepening collaborations across various domains, such as government, academia, industry, and start-ups. The discussions also encompassed topics related to export control regulations, laying the foundation for seamless innovation and cooperation.