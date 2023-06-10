Trade & Energy security to top MEA Secretary’s (East) Ecuador visit

With an aim to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas, an official delegation led by Saurabh Kumar Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs is heading to Ecuador later this month. The focus of his talks with his counterpart and other officials is expected to be on renewing negotiations on trade agreement, energy security, agri-products, pharmaceuticals and more.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, Teodoro Maldonado, Ambassador of Ecuador in India said: “We are looking forward to receiving in Quito, the visit of Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) later this month. Our two countries will hold political consultations to review our relations and set the agenda for the coming years.”

“The aim is to deepen and strengthen our close relationship even further. Economic, political, environmental as well as cultural and academic issues will all be on the agenda. We hope to resume negotiations for a comprehensive trade and investment agreement for the mutual benefit of our two nations,” Ambassador Maldonado added.

During the visit of the Secretary East, the talks are expected to focus on re-starting negotiations on the trade agreement which have been on hold due to the global COVID pandemic, pharmaceuticals, energy and food security as well.

According to information in the public domain, the production crude in Ecuador is almost 505,000 barrels per day and the state-owned PetroEcuador is responsible for 80 percent of the crude production and the balance of 20 percent is from private-sector firms including Andes Petroleum and PetroOriental. These are two joint ventures between Chinese state-owned firms CNPC and Sinopec which together account for around seven percent of Ecuador’s output.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that two Indian principal refiners including — Reliance Industries Ltd., and Nayara Energy Ltd., are importing Ecuadorian Crude Petroleum.

Trade Talks

Back in 2019, the two countries have inked a protocol to start trade negotiations.

Ecuador’s economy is the eighth largest in Latin America, and is considered as a major exporter of flowers, bananas and crustacean and petroleum oil. This country is also known for exporting `Panama Hat’ which is basically `Toquilla Straw Hat’.

Unleashing a new era of cooperation, India and Ecuador embarked on a transformative journey with their eagerly awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Once the agreement is in place the two countries are negotiating slashing or eliminating customs duties for select traded items, indicating the huge potential that lies within this vibrant region. The investment promotion agencies of India and Ecuador are already working hand in hand to foster greater information exchange on investment opportunities and business prospects, nurturing an atmosphere of collaboration and growth.

A groundbreaking initiative was set in motion when India and Ecuador embarked on a joint study for negotiating a trade agreement, a landmark step reported first by Financial Express Online a few years ago and this had led to the establishment of the India-Ecuador Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in 2015, reinforcing the foundations of an already thriving trade relationship.

Ecuador, in its quest to diversify its trade basket with India, has extended its hand, seeking the establishment of a state-of-the-art Centre for Excellence in Agriculture. Recognizing India’s expertise in this domain, the South American nation aims to tap into the immense potential in agri-business, fishery, aquaculture, forestry, mining, and tourism.

Ecuador has unique advantages

It is strategically located, has a diverse range of production capabilities, and immense potential in various sectors. It is also backed by favorable legislation for foreign investment and preferential commercial access to diverse markets.

Indian companies find vast opportunities in Ecuador’s oil sector, pharmaceuticals, gold, silver, and other industries. The country has already begun exporting long-lasting roses and environmentally friendly products to bolster India’s garment industry. Notably, 99 percent of India’s teakwood is sourced from the South American nation, underlining the strength of their trade ties. Additionally, an array of products, including canned tuna fish, prawns, sardines, broccoli, and asparagus, beckon Indian importers.

As the India-Ecuador FTA materializes, it opens a gateway to uncharted possibilities. By fostering stronger economic bonds, both nations stand to gain a wealth of opportunities, creating a legacy of mutual prosperity and enduring friendship.

Recognizing the need to invigorate the economy post Covid-19 pandemic, Ecuador’s National Assembly has approved a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at streamlining the business establishment process. These reforms not only stimulate local and foreign investment but also breathe new life into the country’s economic fabric.

For generations, agriculture has been the backbone of Ecuador’s labour force, offering sustenance and employment opportunities. The cultivation of tropical specialty crops like bananas, cacao, and coffee has been instrumental in generating vital foreign exchange for the nation. These crops have not only shaped Ecuador’s agricultural landscape but have also contributed significantly to its global standing in the international market. Country already has the infrastructure to support the industry, being the largest producer of bananas in the world as well as providing 70 percent of the world’s fine upper class cocoa beans.