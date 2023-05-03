Towards greener future! IIT Kanpur, MES Jhansi join hands to create carbon-neutral Army campuses – Here’s all you need to know

In a significant move towards achieving India’s goal of becoming a net-zero-emissions country by 2070, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and the Military Engineer Services (MES) Jhansi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to convert Army stations into carbon-neutral campuses. The MoU was signed on Earth Day 2023 and aims to create a demonstrable model for achieving carbon neutrality.

Objective of the MoU

The MoU aims to convert five campuses under the MES Jhansi cantonment into NetZero Carbon, Net Zero Energy, Net Zero Water, and Net Zero Waste campuses in a phased manner. The process will begin with a proof-of-concept plan to utilise resources sustainably, which will be assessed on various parameters such as energy sources, energy consumption, carbon footprint, sustainable alternatives, planting of trees, and habitual attributes.

IIT Kanpur will set certain parameters, which will be reviewed through an annual audit process. Based on the review, suggestions for improvement will be given.

“This partnership…bears testimony to synergistic efforts between two institutions in contributing towards India’s Net Zero projections. We look forward to showcase a proof-of-concept model through coordinated initiatives, and through creation of a resource pool of Army personnel trained in sustainable practices,” IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Abhay Karandikar said.

Conservation of natural resources

This initiative is not only a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions but also towards conserving natural resources. The training of Army personnel will also help create awareness about sustainable practices and their implementation. The vast land mass covered by Army cantonments can be leveraged to create carbon-neutral stations and add value to India’s larger goal of achieving sustainability.

The partnership between IIT Kanpur and MES Jhansi is a welcome move towards achieving a sustainable future.