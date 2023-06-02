scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Three new logistics nodes planned under the theatre command for the Indian armed forces

The Indian armed forces will set up three additional joint logistics nodes. It is being planned under the integrated theatre commands to enhance integration and supply chains.

Written by Express Defence
indian army
Indian army

The Indian armed forces will set up three additional joint logistics nodes nationwide.  

It is being planned under the integrated theatre commands to enhance integration and military supply chains.

The military is planning to establish three more joint logistics nodes which are likely to be set up at Leh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

So far, India had three joint logistics nodes which were made operational in 2021 for logistics integration of the three services. The Joint Operations Division under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff has been responsible for establishing the nodes.

The last joint logistics node was operationalised in Mumbai in April 2021 by former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, the ones in Guwahati and Tri-Services, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Port Blair were operationalised in January 2021.

Also Read

According to military officials, all such nodes will augment the existing integrated logistics mechanism for the Indian armed forces.

Military logistics form a crucial part of military strategy for their small arms, ammunition, fuel, food, transport, spares and engineering support, thus integrating their operational efforts, especially during a conflict or a war.

Under the military restructuring plan, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is also pushing forward the concept of joint integration of the Indian armed forces.

Building upon the existing joint commands, the logistics centre is a step in that direction.

More Stories on
indian armed forces

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 16:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market