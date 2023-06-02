Three new logistics nodes planned under the theatre command for the Indian armed forces

The Indian armed forces will set up three additional joint logistics nodes nationwide.

It is being planned under the integrated theatre commands to enhance integration and military supply chains.

The military is planning to establish three more joint logistics nodes which are likely to be set up at Leh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

So far, India had three joint logistics nodes which were made operational in 2021 for logistics integration of the three services. The Joint Operations Division under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff has been responsible for establishing the nodes.

The last joint logistics node was operationalised in Mumbai in April 2021 by former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, the ones in Guwahati and Tri-Services, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Port Blair were operationalised in January 2021.

According to military officials, all such nodes will augment the existing integrated logistics mechanism for the Indian armed forces.

Military logistics form a crucial part of military strategy for their small arms, ammunition, fuel, food, transport, spares and engineering support, thus integrating their operational efforts, especially during a conflict or a war.

Under the military restructuring plan, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is also pushing forward the concept of joint integration of the Indian armed forces.

Building upon the existing joint commands, the logistics centre is a step in that direction.