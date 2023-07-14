The World Humanitarian Drive gets recognition from the UN for global education

The World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) which promotes international education and trade, has been granted special consultative status by United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The WHD also promotes key initiatives between India and the UK.

The consultative status with ECOSOC empowers WHD to actively interact with its subsidiary bodies, the Human Rights Council, certain General Assembly sessions, other intergovernmental bodies, and the UN Secretariat.

Also, this will provide the organisation with the privilege to access United Nations meetings, provide written and oral statements to ECOSOC, and use UN facilities including submitting a quadrennial report on the activities of the organisation, in support of the work of ECOSOC and the UN at a recently concluded meeting held in UN in June.

This status is granted to NGOs which have special competence and are concerned specifically with only a few of the fields of activity covered by the ECOSOC. The United Nations Economic and Social Council has 54 member states which are elected by the United Nations General Assembly for overlapping three-year terms.

World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) is an International NGO with operations in 12 countries, founded in the U.K. by British Indian global peace activist, Abdul Basit Syed FRSA, who’s the founder Chairman of WHD.

“The primary vision of WHD is to promote Peace, Education and Trade Harmony initiatives globally,” he explained.

“WHD” has made considerable strides to achieve the goal by collaborating with various World Leaders, Governments, and organisations across the world to promote Peace, Education, and Trade Harmony through various global initiatives and Humanitarian activities.