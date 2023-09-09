After six long years of government-to-government interactions on the MQ-9B drones’ case, India finally sent a Letter of Request to the US. Once all the procedures are completed, in January 2024, the deal for procuring 31 MQ-9B Drones is expected to be signed when the US President will be here as the guest on Republic Day.

At the end of bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of G20 Summit in New Delhi, the US President welcomed the issuance of a LoR from the Indian Ministry of Defence of to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment.

Financial Express Online reported in June that these will help to further enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains.

This move signifies a significant step towards bolstering India’s defence capabilities.

Nature of the Purchase

India aims to acquire 31 of these armed UAVs, including 15 SeaGuardians for the Indian Navy and 16 SkyGuardians (eight each for the Indian Army and Air Force). These MQ-9Bs will be assembled in India, strengthening the ISR capabilities of India’s armed forces.

Cost and Procurement Process

While the estimated cost provided by the US government stands at US$3,072 million, negotiations on the final price are pending and subject to approval. India is also working to increase the indigenous content in the deal from the proposed 8-9 percent to potentially 15-20 percent. As the first step in the procurement process a LoR will be sent to the US government, finalizing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA), and obtaining approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

MQ-9B Variants:

The MQ-9B comes in two variants—the SkyGuardian and the SeaGuardian, tailored for maritime operations. These UAVs are designed for extended flights, lasting up to 40 hours, depending on configuration. They are equipped to operate in various weather conditions and integrate safely into civilian airspace.

Cost-Effective Capability:

The MQ-9B is touted to provide approximately 80 percent of the capabilities of large human-flown maritime patrol aircraft at just 20 percent of the cost per hour. This cost-effectiveness makes it an attractive choice for tasks such as clearing large areas by SeaGuardians before deploying human-crewed aircraft, reducing operational costs and wear and tear.

Multi-Domain Integration:

These UAVs seamlessly integrate with other U.S.-origin platforms operated by India, such as the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters. This integration expands the MQ-9B’s mission capabilities across various domains.

Current UAV Operations:

The Indian Navy has already leased two MQ-9As from General Atomics, with significant flight hours and coverage of vast operating areas. This experience underscores the potential of the MQ-9B in bolstering India’s defence operations.