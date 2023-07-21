The Valiant Heroes of Operation Vijay: Inspiring Acts of Bravery

The 1999 Operation Vijay was a testament to the indomitable spirit and courage of the Indian Army. The Param Veer Chakras awarded to these brave soldiers immortalizes their acts of valour and determination in the face of adversity.

Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav, PVC (18 Grenadier)

In the treacherous terrain of Tiger Hill, Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav’s team faced intense enemy fire. Unyielding, he crawled up to the enemy position, despite multiple injuries, and silenced it, inspiring his platoon to capture Tiger Hill Top. His resolute words, ‘JaakoRakhe Saiyan Maar Sake Na Koye,’ continue to echo through time.

Lieutenant Manoj KumarPandey, PVC (Posthumous) (1/11 GR)

Leading bold attacks during OPERATION VIJAY, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey’s courage forced the intruders back in Batalik. Though grievously injured, he provided a firm base for his company’s success in capturing Khalubar. In his final moments, he urged, ‘Na Chhodnu,’ leaving a legacy of unwavering determination.

Captain Vikram Batra, PVC (Posthumous) (13 JAK RIF)

Captain Vikram Batra’s daredevil assault on Point 5140 and fearless hand-to-hand combat with the enemy in Pt 4875 displayed extraordinary leadership. His rallying cry, ‘YehDil Maange More,’ epitomizes the never-ending spirit of the Indian Army.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, PVC (13 JAK RIF)

Volunteering as the leading scout, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar fearlessly charged at the enemy in the Mushkoh Valley. His heroic actions inspired his comrades to wrest the area Flat Top from the enemy’s grasp. ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ his resounding mantra, echoes through the hearts of his fellow soldiers.

The gallantry of these decorated heroes, Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, during Operation Vijay serves as a timeless example of bravery and selflessness. Their unwavering commitment to their duty and nation shall forever inspire generations to come.