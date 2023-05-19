The sixth submarine of P75 ‘Vaghsheer’ commenced sea trials; commissioning into navy by 2024

The sixth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11880, Indian Navy’s Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on May 18.

The submarine was launched in 2022 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

Vaghsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after the completion of these trials.

MDL has already delivered three submarines of the Project – 75 in 24 months and the commencement of sea trials of the sixth submarine is a significant milestone.

Four submarines of the project– INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, INS Vela and INS Vagir– have been commissioned into Indian navy. Indian navy’s fifth stealth Scorpene class Submarine INS Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Jan 2023 at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

Project 75 was initiated to build six diesel-electric attack submarines of the Kalvari class that is based on the Scorpene class, which are being built at MDL (Mazagon Dock Limited).

Project 75 is one of the largest ‘Make in India’ Projects. Through the P75, India has acquired faster and more significant absorption of technology and created a tiered industrial ecosystem for submarine construction in India.

Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment is required to be miniaturised and is subject to stringent quality requirements.

The submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian navy’s capability.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, these include propulsion systems, weapons and sensors.