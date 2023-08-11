The Power of Innovation in Materials: Keeping Our Soldiers Safe

By Dr Santanu Mandal

The modernisation of warfare coupled with an evolving threat landscape has put the focus on innovation in defence. The relentless pursuit of innovation has led to novel weapons and accessory technologies and improved combat effectiveness through autonomous systems.

As defence technologies evolve, there has been a quest for new-age materials that can overcome the vulnerabilities in traditional defence materials. As India makes strides towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, constant innovation in materials will be the key to effectively safeguarding our soldiers and boosting our defence capabilities. A strong presence in materials is crucial to remain competitive on the global stage.

Advancements in material science, nanotechnology and engineering techniques are paving the demand for materials in applications such as:

* Lightweight, yet durable armour: Armoured vehicles and personal protective gear were traditionally made of metal, which offered moderate protection with higher thickness and hence hindered mobility. However, today, materials such as high-strength polymers and ceramicsand composites have emerged, and are offering the perfect balance of strength and weight, without any compromise on safety.

* Advanced ballistic protection: Traditional bulletproof materials (like p-aramid, steel, orUHMWPE )offer limited protection against high-velocity projectiles. New hybrid armour materials such as alumina, zirconia toughened alumina, silicon carbide or boron carbide based ceramics in conjunction with high-performance polymeric backing provide superior resistance to penetration and dissipate energy more effectively. These materials have revolutionized body armour, helmets and vehicle armour, providing enhanced protection against a wide range of threats.

* Stealth and radar evasion: New materials designed with radar-absorbing propertiesare used to make stealth aircraft, ships and submarines less detectable by absorbing and diffusing radar signals. These materials must also be transparent to radio waves to maintain communication and radar systems’ functionality.

* Environmental resilience: Military equipment often operates in harsh and extreme environments. Materials used in such applications must be resistant to extreme temperature, and resistant against corrosion and degradation. Advanced ceramics & composites, metals & alloys and nanostructured materials are now engineered to withstand these challenges, ensuring equipment remains operational and reliable under adverse conditions.

* Nanomaterials: Nanomaterials possess unique thermo-mechanical and functional properties due to its tiny crystallite sizes and hence a very high surface area, making them ideal candidates for various defence applications. Carbon nanotubes, for example, are incredibly strong yet lightweight, while graphene offers excellent thermal and electrical conductivity. Incorporating nanomaterials in defence equipment can significantly improve performance and efficiency.

* Energy efficiency: With the greater thrust on energy efficiency and sustainability,innovative materials such as phase-changing materials (PCM) can find applications in a variety of defence usage right from space heating in remote areas to transportation of temperature-sensitive goods over long distances.

Building the eco-system to build materials prowess

Collaborative efforts between the government, private sector and academic institutions are vital to establishing a strong foundation in materials technology. Initiatives that promote innovation and attract talent into this field will drive progress and secure India’s position as a leader in cutting-edge material technology.Here are some areas that one can focus on:

* Strengthening R&D efforts: Indian manufacturers, including CUMI, have made focused investments in material science, nanotechnology, and polymer chemistry to boost creating new-age materials that could lead to breakthroughs in defence application. Government grants and incentives can help encourage start-ups and established companies to invest in research on new materials.

* Leveraging academia-industry collaborations: Collaborations between academia and industry are pivotal in material technology development to tap the collective expertise of both sectors and work together to come up with cutting-edge material and/or technology. For instance, CUMI hasset up a Centre of Excellence at the Digital University of Kerala to explore ways to harness the immense large-scale commercialization potential of graphene and explore its game-changing properties for various industries. CUMI has also been cooperating with IIT-Madras and IIT – Patna through various sponsored projects on high-end technology as well as joint development projects funded by Government agencies.

* Encouraging indigenous manufacturing: Promoting indigenous manufacturing capabilities is crucial for India’s self-reliance in defence materials. India can reduce its dependence on imports and gain more control over the supply chain. Towards this end, the government restriction on the import of more than 900 defence items is a great initiative.

* Leveraging the Strength of Govt. Organizations & Private Agency: There is excellent knowledge and competency in place among various Government organizations such as CSIR, DRDO, and ISRO units. A fruitful Private – PublicPartnership (PPP) model would be of paramount importance going forward. CUMI has been working with manyCSIR, DRDO, and ISRO units in tandem to develop high-performance products and cutting-edge technology.

The rapid evolution of materials in the defence industry has ushered in a new era of capabilities and protection. The demand for hard, tough, high-strength, lightweight as well as specialized functional materials has driven innovations in armour, stealth and nanotechnology-enabled solutions. Embracing these advancements is paramount to stay ahead and ensure a safe, secured, and capable India on the global stage.

In an ever-changing and volatile world, the safety of our soldiers and the efficacy of our defence capabilities are of utmost importance. Constant innovation in materials remains indispensable to modern defence strategies, as it ensures the safety and effectiveness of soldiers, empowers agility and adaptability, and solidifies a strong position in the ever-changing landscape of defence. An unwavering commitment to material advancements is a necessary part in building enhanced protection, improved performance, and a significant advantage towards country’s safety and security and hence prosperity and growth for a self-reliant India.

The author is Senior General Manager & Head of the DSIR-approved R&D unit of Industrial Ceramics Division of CUMI, India.

