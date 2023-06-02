The Indian Navy reaches Comoros Island! Why it is important for India’s maritime security – Here are the details

Professional interactions with Comoros Armed Forces and Comoros Coast Guard, were undertaken when as part of the Indian Navy’s long range deployment, INS Trishul visited port Anjouan, Comoros.

The Indian Navy ship has been there since May 31 – June 2, anchored off Anjoun Island and was received by civil-military leadership. Besides a training workshop on maintenance of OBMs conducted for Comorian Coast Guard personnel there were sports fixtures and a joint Yoga session with Comoros Defence forces.

The Comorian Coast Guard was aided by the Indian Navy in repairs of communication equipment and Navigation Radar display which is installed at the Port Control.

A medical outreach camp for the local populace of Anjouan was carried out by the Indian Navy where more than 500 people benefitted. Apart from general health check-up the patients were provided Ophthalmic, Cardiovascular and ENT consultation too. And in addition, Comoros Defence personnel were given training in BLS (Basic Life Saving).

Significance of a small island

Comoros are part of Vanilla Islands, which are very important for India in the context of the Indian Ocean.

A grouping of six island nations, Vanilla Islands are located in the south-west Indian Ocean and they are — Mayotte, Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles, Reunion, and Madagascar. These island nations in 2010 had joined hands together to boost tourism and also export Vanilla pods which are used in various food preparations as well as in making ice creams across the globe.

According to the Indian Navy the port call at Anjoun is a reflection of India’s commitment to not only reinforcing maritime security cooperation with regional Navies but also strengthening bilateral ties.

In 2020, INS Kesari reached Port of Moroni in Comoros carrying a consignment of COVID related essential medicines for the people of the island nation and there was a 14 -member specialist medical team of the Indian Navy and paramedics.

Geopolitical Significance

This island nation is located strategically along major sea-lanes which connect the African continent, the Middle East, and Asia. Based on the information in the public domain it lies near the Mozambique Channel, which is considered as a critical international shipping route. For India it provides access to the western part of the Indian Ocean, and enables greater control over maritime security in the region.

For India, Comoros offers a gateway to access the eastern coast of Africa, which is rich in natural resources and serves as a trade hub. And by maintaining stability and security in the region, India can protect its economic interests and ensure the smooth flow of trade.

Counterterrorism and Piracy

The waters around Comoros which is part of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) have been plagued by piracy incidents, threatening international shipping and maritime security. India has actively participated in international efforts to combat piracy in the region, including through naval patrols and anti-piracy operations. And, cooperation with Comoros allows India to address these security challenges effectively and protect its own maritime interests.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief

Comoros is vulnerable to natural disasters, including cyclones and volcanic eruptions and India has been extending humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts to Comoros in the past.