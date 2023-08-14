The Government’s resolve: Strengthening armed forces for future challenges

In a resounding declaration of commitment, defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed the Government’s unwavering dedication to equipping the Armed Forces with cutting-edge weaponry and superior training. As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, Singh’s message, broadcasted through Akashvani on August 14, 2023, echoed the nation’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty against evolving threats.

He emphasized that the foundation for exemplary performance by the Armed Forces lies in providing them with optimal tools and training. These efforts, crucial for boosting soldiers’ morale and ensuring triumph over challenges, reflect the government’s resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The intent is to furnish the military with world-class equipment and training, a testament to the nation’s unyielding spirit to overcome any forthcoming challenges. This commitment extends to the creation of new branches and trades that align with emerging needs, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ versatility.

Acknowledging the evolving landscape of warfare, the minister highlighted the incorporation of modern techniques and simulators into training programs. Furthermore, exercises with friendly nations worldwide contribute to enhancing capabilities and preparedness. With hypersonic missiles becoming a palpable threat, specialized training on advanced systems, emerging technologies, and dynamic warfare concepts is imperative. Steps are being taken to ensure comprehensive training both within the nation and abroad, leveraging the best training opportunities available.

He underscored the government’s determination to ensure the well-being of veterans. Reflecting on recent years, he stressed the commitment to provide soldiers with a dignified life, not just during their service but also post-retirement. He deemed it the government’s responsibility to care for those who risk their lives to protect the nation’s interests. The minister reminded the nation of the government’s fulfillment of the long-standing demand for the One Rank One Pension scheme, which has been revised to cater to the evolving needs of veterans.

Focusing on gender equality within the Armed Forces, Singh celebrated the strides taken to create a more inclusive environment. The induction of women officers into the Artillery Regiment and the admission of talented daughters to Sainik Schools are pivotal achievements in the journey towards gender equality. These steps not only expand opportunities for women but also pave the way for their significant contributions to the defense of the nation.

Highlighting the role of soldiers in preserving India’s sovereignty, Singh affirmed that the nation stands firmly by its courageous soldiers. He reiterated India’s stance as a peace-loving nation while asserting its readiness to respond to any threat. With clarity and determination, he stated that India’s Armed Forces will not hesitate to deliver a fitting response to those who harbor ill intentions.

He extended his gratitude to soldiers for their contributions to United Nations Peacekeeping missions, showcasing India’s commitment to global peace. He acknowledged the international faith in the valor of Indian soldiers and commended their dedication in challenging environments.

As he concluded, the minister Singh directed attention to the National War Memorial in New Delhi, honouring those who have selflessly served the nation. He conveyed the nation’s gratitude, assuring soldiers that they are embedded in the hearts of all 1.4 billion Indians, regardless of their deployment locations across India’s diverse landscapes. In this symphony of patriotism and dedication, the Government’s commitment to a strong and secure future resounds clearly.