The Galwan Valley clashes: Lessons learnt — The way forward 

The Galwan Valley anniversary commemorates the deadly clash on June 15, 2020, between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, located in the disputed region of Ladakh along the India-China border. The clash resulted in the loss of lives, which India reported correctly, and the Chinese were slow to acknowledge their losses. There was a significant escalation in the tensions between the two countries.

While the eyeball-to-eyeball contact diffused and both sides continue to engage in a dialogue, followed by ministerial-level meetings in New Delhi as part of the G 20 engagements, considerable ground needs to be covered for the boundary dispute to be settled.

Lessons Learnt

Several vital points are enumerated regarding lessons learnt from the Galwan Valley incident.

Imposition of Lockdown. While the Government of India had imposed a strict lockdown in the hinterland, the imposition of the same at the LAC and LoC was not thought through, and the military leadership did not question the veracity of such orders given the PLA buildup in their campaigning season which led to the occupation of the disputed territories.

Use of Technology. The field commanders must use technology and initiate preventive measures to ensure that our combatants are not exposed to risk or loss of life. A drone with surveillance capabilities would have achieved the same result of confirming if the PLA had vacated the disputed site at Galwan. A prepared intervention with weapons wouldn’t have led to the loss of life.

Border Disputes and Territorial Claims. The clash in Galwan Valley underscores the long-standing border disputes between India and China. It highlights the need for both countries to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels and dialogue, emphasizing the importance of peaceful negotiations to avoid such incidents in the future.

Importance of Confidence-Building Measures. The incident underscores the significance of confidence-building measures between neighbouring countries with disputed borders. Establishing robust communication mechanisms, maintaining military hotlines, and implementing effective border management protocols are crucial to prevent misunderstandings and managing potential conflicts.

De-escalation and Diplomatic Channels. The Galwan Valley clash reaffirmed the importance of timely de-escalation efforts and diplomatic dialogue. After the incident, India and China engaged in diplomatic talks to ease tensions and withdraw troops from the disputed areas. This highlights the necessity of maintaining open lines of communication and diplomatic channels even during heightened tension.

Border Infrastructure. The incident served as a wake-up call for India to expedite the development of border infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airstrips, to enhance connectivity and accessibility in the border regions. Adequate infrastructure is vital for effective patrolling and maintaining territorial integrity.

Regional and Global Implications. The Galwan Valley incident had wider regional and global implications, leading to increased scrutiny of China’s territorial assertiveness and its impact on regional stability. It emphasized the importance of international cooperation and engagement to address conflicts and maintain regional peace.

Strategic Autonomy and Preparedness. The clash underscored the need for countries to strengthen their strategic autonomy and be prepared to protect their national interests. This includes investing in defence capabilities, enhancing military preparedness, and forging strategic alliances and partnerships.

Importance of Bilateral/Multilateral Dialogues. The incident highlighted the significance of bilateral and multilateral dialogues between countries to address border disputes, promote trust-building measures, and ensure regional stability. Regular talks and negotiations can help prevent misunderstandings and reduce the chances of escalating conflicts.

Border Management Protocols. Developing and adhering to clear and mutually agreed-upon border management protocols is essential. Establishing mechanisms for notifying each other about patrols, conducting joint border inspections, and implementing protocols for handling encounters can help avoid confrontations and maintain stability.

Enhanced Intelligence Sharing. Strengthening intelligence-sharing mechanisms between countries can help anticipate and prevent potential border incidents. Sharing information on troop movements, infrastructure developments, and other relevant factors can enhance transparency and promote stability.

Dispute Resolution Mechanisms. Establishing or strengthening dispute resolution mechanisms is crucial. This can involve setting up joint border commissions, appointing special representatives, or exploring mediation options. Having dedicated channels for resolving disputes helps address underlying issues and prevents conflicts from escalating.

Strategic Initiatives

Engaging with China in constructive dialogue to resolve border issues and finding a way forward becomes more challenging but possible. Some recommendations are detailed below.

Strengthen Diplomatic Pressure. Countries facing such a situation can exert diplomatic pressure on China by engaging with like-minded nations and regional organizations to collectively advocate for a peaceful resolution and urge China to engage in dialogue. Diplomatic pressure can be applied through joint statements, international forums, and diplomatic initiatives.

Strengthen Regional Alliances. Strengthening alliances with other regional countries with similar concerns regarding China’s behaviour can provide a collective voice in urging China to engage constructively, leading to enhanced cooperation, information sharing, and joint security initiatives.

Strengthen Defense Capabilities. Enhancing defence capabilities can serve as a deterrent and provide leverage during negotiations. Strengthening border infrastructure, improving surveillance systems, and investing in modernizing military capabilities can ensure the ability to protect national interests and maintain stability.

Documentation. It is imperative that a detailed record of China’s actions, statements, and policy positions related to border issues. This documentation can help build a case for future diplomatic engagements and provide evidence of China’s non-cooperative stance.

Engage with Non-Governmental Actors. Involve non-governmental actors, such as think tanks, research institutions, and civil society organizations, in promoting dialogue and raising awareness about border issues. Public opinion and grassroots movements can play a significant role in pressuring governments to engage in peaceful resolutions.

Focus on Multilateral Forums. Utilize multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and regional organizations like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to raise awareness about border issues and seek support from the international community. Multilateral forums provide platforms for diplomatic discussions and can help rally support for peaceful resolutions.

Patience and Long-Term Approach. Resolving border issues with a non-cooperative party may take time and require a long-term approach. Patience, perseverance, and consistent efforts to maintain open communication channels are crucial.

QUAD and AUKUS

The QUAD (Quadrilateral et al.) and AUKUS (Australia, UK, and US) are separate initiatives with different objectives. While they can provide some leverage for India, their direct impact on achieving specific results depends on various factors. Here is a breakdown:

QUAD. The QUAD comprises India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, and it aims to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The QUAD focuses on security cooperation, economic ties, and shared values among its member countries. India’s participation in the QUAD strengthens partnerships, enhances maritime security, and upholds freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific. By leveraging the QUAD platform, India can engage in discussions, build alliances, and advocate for peaceful resolutions of border issues. It provides India with a forum to address concerns about China’s assertiveness in the region and seek support from like-minded countries.

AUKUS. AUKUS is a security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, primarily focused on nuclear-powered submarines. While India is not directly involved in AUKUS, it has strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. AUKUS could indirectly benefit India by contributing to regional stability and deterring potential threats. It may also enhance intelligence-sharing and defence cooperation among the involved countries, which can have broader implications for the security environment in the Indo-Pacific.

QUAD and AUKUS can provide India with diplomatic leverage and support in addressing its border and regional security concerns. However, it is essential to note that leveraging these initiatives alone may not guarantee specific results. Resolving border disputes requires a combination of diplomatic negotiations, regional engagements, and bilateral efforts.

India’s engagement in QUAD and other regional partnerships can help amplify its voice, promote its interests, and build a support network. However, resolving border issues relies on sustained dialogue, diplomatic initiatives, and a long-term approach to finding mutually acceptable solutions. India must continue exploring diplomatic channels, engaging in bilateral talks with China, and utilizing regional and multilateral platforms to advance its interests and seek peaceful resolutions.

India needs to learn from the Galwan Valley incident and take steps to prevent such clashes. Maintaining peace and stability in the border regions requires ongoing efforts, diplomatic initiatives, and a commitment to resolving disputes peacefully.

India and China must remain committed to peaceful resolutions, prioritize dialogue over confrontation, and implement measures promoting stability and mutual understanding.

