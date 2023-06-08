The first edition of India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise takes off

The first edition of India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise commenced on 07 June in the Gulf of Oman.

INS Tarkash and French Ship Surcouf both with integral helicopters, French Rafale aircraft and UAE Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating in the exercise.

The exercise is scheduled for two days.

A wide spectrum of naval operations such as Surface Warfare, involving tactical firing and drills for missile engagements on surface targets are planned to display during the naval exercise.

According to the Indian Navy, under the Maritime Exercise, navies will also conduct helicopter cross-deck landing operations, advanced air defence exercises and boarding operations.

The exercise would also include cross-embarkation of personnel for the exchange of best practices.

“The maiden exercise aims to enhance trilateral cooperation between the three navies and pave the way for adopting measures towards addressing traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment,” said the navy official.

The exercise will also enhance collaboration in ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation on high seas in the region.