The eminence of Guyana and India ties

By Dr Aprajita Kashyap

During his visit to India during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in January 2023, the Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Aliwas able to strategise on important areas like energy, infrastructure and health care. The ties are being furthered by the reciprocal visit of the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar between April 21-24, 2023. He led a delegation that included a significant number of business people keenly interested in oil and gas exploration, agriculture, financial services, pharmaceuticals, digital economy, defence, healthcare, infrastructure development among other sectors.

Guyana is an English-speaking country that functions as part of the Caribbean. The headquarters of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is situated in Georgetown, Guyana. It is the only nation in the Western Hemisphere with the single-largest ethnic group of Indian origin. Guyana was the destination for nearly 1.2 million Indian indentured labour beginning in the 1830s despite the geographical distance.Both India and Guyana are predominantly agricultural, mineral and rural-based economies and multicultural societies.

The primarily agricultural-produce exporting country shot to the limelight with the discovery of oil in 2015. Oil extraction has gone up to the tune of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) which will rise soon to 500,000 bpd. The current major companies involved are Exxon and Hess Corporation, both US corporations.India, the third-largest oil consumer, needs secure sources of energy in the future and,like a jigsaw puzzle, Guyanathe expanding oil producer fits in very well. Symbolically, in 2021 the very first shipment of oil to be exported by Guyana to the tune of one million barrels was to India. For India, this is a chance for diversifying from traditional energy suppliers in light of a fluctuating global oil market. The attempt, therefore, should be toward entering into a long-term agreement.The other sector which has the potential of enhancing ties could be the endorsingof the $22 million agreement for a period of 4 to 5 years of Engineers India Ltd (EIL) withGuyanato provide expert consultancy services for the supervision of the Guyana Integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant and Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant.

The commissioning of the ferry MV MA Lisha made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers of Kolkata would tackle the aspect of distance and connectivity.Guyana needs to explore the possibility of tapping into Indian expertise to do an active blending of crude oil with ethanol that could be produced from Guyana’s sugarcane. Ethanol production has become an established business in India. Perhaps a new bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy could be signed after EAM’s visit. Jaishankar whoco-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting gave inputs on climate change. Within India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) he had the opportunity to meet with his counterparts.

India and Guyana could become ‘strategic partners’ since the two countries have a lot in common and increased trade relations between them will be beneficial for both nations. One positive aspect could be Guyana inviting Indian companies to invest in its oil and gas sector as the South American nation aims to expand its nascent energy sector. The other aspects firming the relations have been the Diasporic and the cultural connection. How sports unites India and Guyana is visible by the fact that a number of cricketers like Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer have been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Guyanese service officers have undergone training in India. Ayurveda and wellness are additional prospective sectors that the two can bring to the fore for collaboration.

The author is Faculty in Latin American Division, CCUS&LAS, SIS, JNU, New Delhi.

