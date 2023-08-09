scorecardresearch
Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures: A decade of excellence in empennage innovation

Notably, TLMAL’s contributions encompass center wing box components for legacy C-130 models, bolstered by the introduction of a cutting-edge 4,700 square-meter metal-to-metal bonding facility in April 2018. With a workforce of 650 individuals, TLMAL is at the forefront of aerospace innovation.

March this year witnessed Lockheed Martin and Tata Group formalizing their commitment through a Memorandum of Understanding, signaling the initiation of fighter wing production. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) marked a remarkable milestone by recently delivering the 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage. Established in 2010 in Adibatla, Hyderabad, TLMAL is a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. This collaboration mirrors the essence of India’s Make in India initiative, standing as the exclusive global source of C-130J empennage assemblies, integral to all new Super Hercules aircraft crafted in Marietta, Georgia, USA.

Established in 2010 in Adibatla, Hyderabad, TLMAL is a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. (Image: Lockheed martin)


March this year witnessed Lockheed Martin and Tata Group formalizing their commitment through a Memorandum of Understanding, signaling the initiation of fighter wing production. TLMAL’s successful demonstration of producing a fuel-carrying 9G, 12,000-hour interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing exemplifies technological prowess. This accomplishment strengthens the bond between Lockheed Martin and India, showcasing unwavering confidence in the F-21 offering for India’s procurement of 114 new fighter aircraft, a significant step towards bolstering the Indian Air Force’s capabilities.

Rod McLean, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, emphasized the global significance of the C-130J, a versatile workhorse with a sprawling presence and collaborative partners like TLMAL. Each TLMAL-produced empennage plays an integral role, propelling the mighty Super Hercules on vital missions that shape history. This achievement reflects not only the intricate components of an empennage but also the dedication and skill of TLMAL’s workforce.

TLMAL’s empennages adorn C-130Js across seven nations, including India, contributing to a diverse range of missions, from search and rescue and peacekeeping to combat delivery and humanitarian response. The 200th empennage production marks a moment of immense pride, embodying over a decade of unmatched manufacturing and operational excellence, as stated by Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

The C-130J Super Hercules, a pinnacle in tactical airlift capabilities, embodies versatility and performance, transcending geographical and operational constraints. It stands as the go-to choice for 21 nations globally, representing a testament to its unparalleled reliability and mission readiness.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 15:20 IST

