Tata Consulting Engineers: Paving the way for India’s lunar success

Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCE), the biggest Indian private-sector engineering and project management firm, has been collaborating with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 2005 and has significantly contributed to designing essential components for successful Satellite Launch Vehicles.

The company has designed and constructed unique indigenous systems for the successful launch of space missions. These facilities, created by TCE, played a vital role in India’s third moon mission by ISRO. On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan 3 accomplished a soft moon landing, making India the fourth country globally to achieve this feat.

TCE engineered the solid propellant plant, the vehicle assembly building, and the mobile launch pedestal.

Here are the details of these units:

– Solid Propellant Plant: This facility produces solid propellant for the satellite launch vehicle and special equipment required in the propellant plant.

– Vehicle Assembly Building: This building and its special facilities are used for assembling space vehicles.

– Mobile Launch Pedestal: It includes a Bogie mechanism that transports the launch vehicle to the launch location.

Amit Sharma, MD & CEO of Tata Consulting Engineers, expressed pride in contributing to India’s space ambitions and emphasized the mission’s potential to inspire young minds.

Sudheer Kumar N, Director of Capacity Building and Public Outreach at ISRO, recognized TCE’s role and highlighted their ongoing importance in upcoming projects.

TCE’s contributions to Indian space missions span decades, predating 2005. In 1971, they engineered the world’s first equatorially mounted cylindrical radio telescope, ORT, in Ooty. In 1986, TCE designed India’s first domestically produced 2.3m optical telescope. In 1994, they helped establish the giant metrewave radio telescope, known as GMRT, composed of 30 colossal parabolic dishes.