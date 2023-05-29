scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Tamil Nadu signs business pacts for Rs 800 cr with Japanese firms  

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 800 crore with Japanese firms during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s ongoing visit to Japan.

Written by Express Defence
CM Stalin in Japan
CM Stalin in Japan

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 800 crore with Japanese firms during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s ongoing visit to Japan.

A total of six MoUs worth Rs 818.90 crore investments in the fields of automotive spares, metals used in space, defence and construction, as well as construction engineering were signed in Tokyo in the presence of Stalin, an official release said.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, signed MoUs with Japanese firms KyoKuto Satrac, Mitsuba, Shimizu Corporation, Kohyei, Sato-Shoji Metal Works and Tofle, the release added.

Also Read
Also Read

As part of the MoUs, these companies will invest in various parts of Tamil Nadu including in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

Chief Minister Stalin also attended an investors’ conference which was jointly organised with Japan External Trade Organisation-JETRO and invited Japanese firms to invest in Tamil Nadu.

He also extended an invitation to them to attend a proposed global investors’ conclave here in January 2024, the release added.

Stalin had left for Singapore and Japan last week as part of his government’s efforts to attract more investments to the state.

More Stories on
Japan

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 18:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market