Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Appeals for Global Support in UN Participation Efforts

Taiwan asks the world to help the country be part of the United Nations (UN). Dr Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister says that the UN has wrongly left out Taiwan because of pressure from China and points out that a decision made in 1971 only talked about China, not Taiwan. He believes that only Taiwan’s elected leaders should represent its 23 million people.

A Long Struggle to Join the UN

According to Dr Wu China’s pressure has kept Taiwan out of the UN. But Taiwan wants to be included so it can work towards peace and safety in the Asia-Pacific region. Taiwan is going to hold events at the UN General Assembly in New York to ask for help in joining the UN.

Russia’s War Shows Need for Peace

Talking about Russia’s war in Ukraine, he says this war is against the rules of the UN, which is meant to keep the world peaceful. He adds that such wars cause problems that don’t stay within one country’s borders. Dr. Wu thinks the world needs to stop these kinds of problems from happening again. He also says that Taiwan faces big challenges from China.

Taiwan’s Struggle Against China’s Power

In an article the Foreign Minister of Taiwan says that China wants control of Taiwan, but Taiwan has its own government and people. According to him Taiwan has kept things peaceful across the Taiwan Strait, even though China wants control. But China is getting stronger and acting more aggressively and it sends its planes and ships near Taiwan, trying to scare them. China also tries other tactics, like spreading wrong information and using money to influence Taiwan’s decisions.

Why Taiwan Matters for Global Peace

Peace in the Taiwan Strait is important for everyone as a lot of ships carrying things like clothes and food pass through this area every day. Taiwan also makes most of the world’s computer chips and if there’s a problem here, it can hurt the whole world’s economy.

In his article he talks about the number of meetings where there has been discussion about peace in the Taiwan Strait and says that it is everyone’s job to stop any war from happening here. But to do this, everyone needs to talk, work together, and stay united.

United Nations: A Place for Everyone

He thinks the United Nations is the best place to talk about global problems and believes that the UN can help bring people together to find solutions. Taiwan wants to be part of this, but China has made sure that Taiwan is not allowed in the UN. He asks the UN to be fair and let Taiwan join, as this would help Taiwan take part in meetings about important things like helping the planet and making the world better.

Hope for a Better Future

Lastly, he talks about Ukraine’s strength during its war with Russia and thinks everyone needs to work together to fight against aggression and to keep peace. He believes that including Taiwan in the UN would be a big step towards solving global problems.