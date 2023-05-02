Sudan crisis: 231 Indians reach Ahmedabad from Jeddah

As many as 231 Indians, including 208 Gujarat residents, who were evacuated from strife-torn African nation Sudan under the Centre’s ‘Operation Kaveri‘, landed at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, said a state government official. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who handles Non-Resident Gujarati (NRG) division of the state government, welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a special flight, said the official.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Sanghavi said these 231 Indians included 208 Gujarat residents, 13 from Punjab and 10 from Rajasthan. He said the state government has made transport arrangements to send the citizens to their respective destinations from the airport.

Nearly 360 Gujarat residents, who have settled in Sudan, have so far returned under ‘Operation Kaveri’, said Sanghavi. “Rajkot residents will be taken to their destination in five Volvo buses from the airport. Medical teams were also deployed at the airport for 10 sick elderly citizens arriving today from Sudan. To speed up the immigration process, authorities had opened 15 counters at the airport,” said Sanghavi. After landing here, Gujarat residents thanked the state as well as the central government for bringing them back.

“The situation in Sudan is worsening and we were living in constant fear. We heard bomb blasts every day. While civilians were not harmed by Sudan’s army or the rebels, those who had fled from the prisons were looting houses and shops. We were left with no option but to shift here till the situation improves,” said a Rajkot resident having a business in the African nation.

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has been taking its citizens on buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force‘s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home on either commercial flights or IAF’s aircraft. India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs‘ headquarters in Delhi. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.