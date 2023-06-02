Successful training launch of MRBM Agni-1 – Know more about the missile

The Strategic Forces Command on Thursday (June 1,2023) carried out a successful training launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1. The user launch, according to the Ministry of Defence, helped to validate all operational and technical parameters of the missile which is a proven system. This missile has the capability of striking targets with a very high degree of precision.

About the missile

The Agni-1 ballistic missile has several special features, including:

It is a single-stage, solid-fuel missile, which makes it easier to maintain and deploy.

It is road-mobile, which gives it a high degree of mobility and makes it difficult for an enemy to target.

It has a range of 700–900 km, which gives it the ability to strike targets in Pakistan and China.

It is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, which gives India a credible nuclear deterrent.

The latest upgrade to the Agni-1 missile includes a new guidance system that makes it more accurate and a new warhead that increases its destructive power.

Deterrence Capability

The Agni-1 missile is an important part of India’s nuclear deterrent and its ability to project power in the region. It is a highly capable missile that is difficult to target and can strike targets at long ranges. The latest upgrade to the missile has made it even more capable and will further enhance India’s security.

Regional Stability

This missile, while enhancing India’s defence capabilities also plays an important role in maintaining regional stability, as its deployment serves as a deterrent and reinforces the principles of strategic balance.

More about the Agni-1 missile

It was first test-fired in 2002 and has been successfully test-fired 11 times.

It is 15 meters long and weighs 12 tonnes.

It is powered by a solid-fuel rocket motor.

It is a part of India’s nuclear deterrent and is used by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Indian Army.