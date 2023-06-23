Strengthening the Quad: Empowering a partnership for global good

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden in Washington DC has not only reaffirmed their commitment to the Quad but has also paved the way for stronger collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint statement issued at the end of talks between the two leaders on Thursday, with a shared vision of peace, prosperity, and stability, the leaders highlighted the progress made at the Hiroshima Summit and expressed their determination to advance a positive and constructive agenda.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden acknowledged the significant strides made at the Hiroshima Summit among the four maritime democracies. The leaders appreciated the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, an initiative enabling Quad partners to share crucial maritime domain data across the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific regions. This collaboration enhances situational awareness and strengthens maritime security, setting the stage for regional peace and prosperity.

Maritime security is a critical aspect of global stability, trade, and prosperity. As both countries recognize the significance of secure seas, they have been actively working together to enhance Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). By sharing information, conducting joint exercises, and fostering multilateral collaborations, these two nations are reinforcing their commitment to maritime security.

Both have forged a robust partnership in the field of maritime security, driven by shared interests and a commitment to upholding the rules-based international order. At the bilateral level, both nations have established mechanisms for information sharing, intelligence exchange, and joint maritime exercises. The Malabar naval exercise, involving India, the US, and other partner nations, showcases their collective effort to enhance interoperability and operational cooperation. Such exercises not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute to building a secure maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Looking ahead, the Quad’s upcoming Leaders meet in India in 2024 represents another crucial opportunity to further the dialogue and consolidate cooperation. This summit will provide a platform for Quad partners to address shared challenges, reaffirm their commitment to the region’s stability, and explore avenues for deepening collaboration across various domains. By nurturing this partnership, the Quad can play a pivotal role in shaping the Indo-Pacific region’s future.

Recognizing the significance of regional cooperation, the two leaders, according to the joint statement pledged to work in partnership with platforms such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association, Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, and ASEAN. These collaborations aim to achieve shared aspirations and address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region collectively. They both highlighted the importance of inclusivity and cooperation, underscoring their commitment to building a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Emphasizing International Law and Peaceful Resolutions

India and the US reiterated their enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders expressed concerns over coercive actions and rising tensions, firmly opposing any destabilizing or unilateral actions seeking to alter the status quo through force. Adherence to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight were highlighted. By upholding these principles, the leaders aim to preserve the maritime rules-based order and effectively address challenges, including those in the East and South China Seas.

Today’s meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden served as a significant milestone in the strengthening of the Quad as a partnership for global good. The leaders’ commitment to advancing a positive agenda, consolidating cooperation, and fostering partnerships with regional platforms reflects their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region. As the Quad evolves and prepares for the upcoming summit in India, it is poised to become a key driver of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.