Strengthening strategic partnership: India-France collaboration on defence and beyond

The forthcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to elevate defence ties between the two nations, with significant agreements on the horizon. Notably, India is expected to announce the procurement of 26 Naval variant Rafale jets from France, solidifying their ongoing defence cooperation. Furthermore, a substantial deal for joint development of an aircraft engine in India is also in the pipeline, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the bilateral partnership.

During his visit to France, Prime Minister Modi will have the distinction of being the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, a prestigious event that showcases France’s military might. This occasion provides a symbolic backdrop for the discussions between Modi and Macron, as they seek to advance cooperation across key domains such as defence, space, trade, and investment. Following his visit to France, Modi will proceed to Abu Dhabi, further underscoring the significance of this tour in strengthening India’s strategic partnerships.



The Indian tri-services contingent, comprising 269 members, will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, exemplifying the growing military cooperation between the two nations. Additionally, three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will join the flypast alongside their French counterparts, symbolizing the operational integration and shared commitment to enhancing joint capabilities.

The visit holds particular significance for the ongoing discussions surrounding the 1650 MW nuclear power reactors in Jaitapur, Maharashtra. Intense deliberations are underway to address various aspects, including civil nuclear liability, cost considerations, and techno-commercial matters. The outcome of these discussions will contribute to shaping the trajectory of India-France cooperation in the civil nuclear domain.



Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Modi to France will establish a new benchmark for the strategic partnership between the two nations. Addressing a press conference, Kwatra emphasized that the visit will be characterized by substantive discussions and outcomes, further solidifying the bilateral ties in the years to come.



Anticipating significant developments, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to provide the necessary approvals for the major defence deals that will be announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Paris. In particular, a deal for the acquisition of 26 fighter jets from Dassault Aviation is in the final stages and is likely to be unveiled during the bilateral meetings between Modi and Macron on July 14.



The collaboration between India and France extends beyond fighter jets, as a follow-on order for three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy is also in the pipeline. This reaffirms India’s commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities and underscores the trust placed in French technological expertise.



Furthermore, an agreement with SAFRAN engines, encompassing 100 percent Transfer of Technology (ToT) for helicopters, is set to be inked, paving the way for indigenous manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector. This agreement exemplifies India’s emphasis on self-reliance and indigenization in defence production.

The expected announcements during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France underscore the deepening collaboration between the two nations, reflecting the strength of the strategic partnership. These developments not only bolster India’s defence capabilities but also foster technological advancements, industrial growth, and job creation through joint ventures and technology transfers.



As India continues to enhance its defence preparedness, deepen space cooperation, and explore avenues for trade and investment, the partnership with France assumes even greater significance. The convergence of interests, shared values, and mutual respect form the foundation of the India-France strategic relationship. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France is poised to take this partnership to new heights, laying the groundwork for greater collaboration and cooperation across multiple sectors in the years ahead.