Strengthening Maritime Ties: India-Oman Naval Diplomacy sets Sail

In an effort to further strengthen maritime cooperation with the Gulf countries, Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, sets sail on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from 31 Jul – 02 Aug 23. With a clear focus on consolidating and fortifying existing bilateral defence relations, this visit is poised to usher in a new wave of strategic collaboration and camaraderie between the two nations.

During his visit, the navy chief will engage in high-level discussions with esteemed military leaders of the Sultanate of Oman, including General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of Royal Office.

He will also hold crucial bilateral discussions with Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and Maj Gen Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman. These interactions are expected to lay the foundation for an enduring partnership.

The Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed Guided Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam made an entry into Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat on 30 Jul 23. Various naval events have been planned, culminating with a grand Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) on Aug 3, 2023. This exercise not only showcases the prowess of the Indian Navy but also reaffirms the commitment to fostering shared security objectives in the region.

The bilateral relationship between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman goes beyond mere symbolism. Under the umbrella of numerous Foreign Cooperation avenues, they actively engage in operations, training, and exchange of Subject Matter Experts across diverse fields. The highly valued bilateral naval exercise, Naseem Al Bahr, which marked its 13th edition in 2022, stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and shared maritime interests between the two navies. Anticipation is already built for the next edition in 2024.

In keeping with the broader vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR) laid out by the government, the relationship between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman aligns harmoniously. Both navies also collaborate extensively under multilateral constructs, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), ensuring a robust and inclusive approach to regional stability.

As the visit unfolds, it not only represents a diplomatic milestone but also a testament to the mutual respect and trust that underpins this blossoming relationship. With its strong foundation and shared aspirations, this new chapter in India-Oman maritime cooperation is set to navigate the seas of prosperity, security, and regional growth, inspiring other nations to embrace the power of unity and collaboration on the global stage.