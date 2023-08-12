Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indian Navy Engages in Bilateral Naval Exercise with UAE Navy

In a display of naval collaboration, two Indian Naval Ships, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand, coordinated a bilateral Naval Maritime Partnership Exercise with the UAE Navy at Port Rashid, Dubai on August 8, 2023.

Commanded by Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), these ships embarked on this mission with a shared objective: to fortify inter-naval interoperability and amplify their collective prowess.

After planning spanning two days, the maritime drill was unveiled. The exercise aimed to sharpen the synergy between the two naval forces, facilitating cross-training in tactics, techniques, and procedures. It was an exercise not just in naval maneuvers, but also in forging enduring professional connections.

The consequential visit by Rear Admiral McCarty included a crucial rendezvous with Brigadier Abdullah Farj Al Mehairbi, the Deputy Commander of UAE Naval Forces at the Abu Dhabi Naval Command. This meeting gave rise to a consensus – the mutual resolve to heighten the collaborative fabric that binds the two Navies. This strategic partnership is tailored to address shared challenges, such as piracy, smuggling, and human trafficking.

Moreover, it seeks to bolster maritime security and assemble a joint front capable of executing Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief operations if the need should ever arise.

During his visit, FOCWF met with Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the UAE. The discussion encompassed the contours of the exercise, elucidating its scope and modus operandi. This visit unfurled the roadmap for the maritime collaboration between the Indian and UAE Navies.

The Ambassador highlighted that the participation of these two ships in the naval exercise was emblematic of the burgeoning defence camaraderie between India and the UAE. This alliance, guided by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, underscores their collective commitment to maritime security and stability.

In the maritime arena, INS Visakhapatnam, helmed by Captain Ashok Rao, stands as a remarkable sentinel. As one of the largest operational Destroyers in the Indian Navy, it proudly bears the hallmark of indigenously crafted warfare, from Mazgaon Docks Limited. On the other hand, INS Trikand, commanded by Captain Pramod G Thomas, embodies stealth and sophistication. Commissioned in 2013, it carries the legacy of an advanced stealth frigate. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, it exudes a blend of stability, speed, and potency, making it a truly formidable vessel.

In summary, the bilateral Naval Maritime Partnership Exercise between the Indian Navy and the UAE Navy marks an illustrious chapter in their collaborative maritime history. It underscores their shared commitment to regional security and their unwavering resolve to sail together, steadfast in the face of maritime challenges.