Strengthening Maritime Bonds: India-UAE Collaborate on Naval Expertise

A team of three UAE Navy experts, led by Colonel Dr Ali Saif Ali Mehrazi, has arrived in India on a weeklong visit. The experts who are here from Aug 27-Sept 01, 2023 are meeting with the specialized units of the Indian Navy (IN) that specialize in Meteorology, Oceanography, and Weather Modeling, located in Kochi, Goa, and New Delhi.

According to the Indian Navy this visit marks the start of an exciting chapter in the professional partnership between the two naval forces. The shared objective is to exchange invaluable professional insights, technical proficiency, training, and collaborative efforts in the dynamic domains of Meteorology, Oceanography, and Weather/Ocean modeling.

The IN has amassed a wealth of knowledge, skills, and acumen in the realm of Meteorology and Oceanography, states the official statement issued by the Indian Navy. Over the years, it has extended support to numerous countries within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), rendering training and daily Weather forecast services to ensure the safety of maritime activities within the region.

Kochi, played host to the UAE Navy delegation on August 28, 2023 and the visiting delegates engaged in meaningful interactions with senior Indian Navy officers at the Naval Operations Data Processing and Analysis Centre (NODPAC). This dedicated unit specializes in Oceanography, Ocean State Forecasting, and Ocean Modeling. Their explorations also took them to the Indian Naval Meteorological Analysis Centre (INMAC), a hub for Weather Forecasts and Atmosphere Modeling. Additionally, the delegates visited the School of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (SNOM), an institution catering to the Meteorological, Oceanographic, and Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) training needs of the IN.

The delegates will also visit INS Hansa, Goa’s Naval Air Station, where they will interact and visit Air Squadrons and the Met Office. The final destination during the visit is a meeting with Commodore (Naval Oceanology and Meteorology) at IHQ MoD (Navy).

This collaborative initiative seeks to foster shared learning and fortify the collective capability to address intricate matters within the realms of Meteorology and Oceanography. By merging their expertise and insights, both navies aim to identify avenues for extended cooperation.

The expertise, and dedication exhibited by both the UAE Navy and the Indian Navy are bound to elevate the operational and scientific potential of both naval forces. These efforts are poised to open doors for enduring professional exchanges, thus serving the common interests of both nations.