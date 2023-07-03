In a significant development for India’s cybersecurity landscape, Lt Gen MU Nair has assumed the role of National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), succeeding Lt Gen (retd.) Dr Rajesh Pant. This transition signifies a change in leadership and a renewed focus on strengthening the nation’s cyber defense capabilities.

Lt Gen Nair becomes the third individual entrusted with the prestigious position of India’s cyber security chief, and with his huge experience and expertise, his background includes serving as the Signal-officer-in-Chief at the Army Headquarters, further enhancing his qualifications for the role.

A distinguished alumnus of the esteemed National Defence Academy, Lt Gen MU Nair has been honored with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Sena Medal throughout his illustrious career. His extensive professional journey encompasses crucial positions such as additional director general of signal intelligence, chief of staff of a corps, and command. With a profound understanding of cyber warfare, signal intelligence, and communication & information technology at both domestic and global levels, he brings invaluable knowledge to his new role.

At the center of India’s cybersecurity efforts lies the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), operating under the purview of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The NCCC plays a pivotal role in coordinating cybersecurity-related matters among various national agencies, aiming to generate vital situational awareness about existing and potential cyber threats. It promptly alerts relevant agencies during cyber attacks and facilitates improved cyber intelligence sharing.

Fundamentally, the NCCC ensures comprehensive screening of all metadata, fostering better coordination between different intelligence agencies and streamlining intelligence gathering. Working in collaboration with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which oversees government, public-private, and private sectors, the NCCC strengthens the nation’s cybersecurity landscape by promoting cooperation and collaboration.

Additionally, the establishment of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding critical information infrastructure within the country. This dedicated entity assumes responsibility for protecting vital infrastructure against cyber threats, thereby fortifying the nation’s cybersecurity posture and ensuring its resilience.

With Lt Gen MU Nair assuming the position of the new National Cyber Security Coordinator, India is poised to advance its cybersecurity capabilities and effectively address emerging challenges in the digital realm. His expertise and strategic vision are anticipated to pave the way for enhanced coordination, intelligence sharing, and response mechanisms to counter evolving cyber threats.

Overall, his appointment as the National Cyber Security Coordinator signifies a crucial milestone in India’s cybersecurity journey, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to bolstering its defenses and safeguarding critical infrastructure in an increasingly digital world. The stage is set for a comprehensive and robust approach to cybersecurity, driven by Lt Gen Nair’s leadership and vision.

About National Cyber Coordination Centre

It is an organization that operates under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and collaborates with various national agencies to address cybersecurity-related matters.

Its main objectives include generating situational awareness of cyber threats, alerting relevant agencies during cyber attacks, and facilitating cyber intelligence sharing.

The NCCC also plays a role in screening metadata, enhancing coordination between intelligence agencies, and streamlining intelligence gathering.

It works alongside the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to ensure the protection of critical information infrastructure in India.