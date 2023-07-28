Strengthening India-Japan Partnership: A Vision for a Free, Open, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific

In the pursuit of a dynamic and robust relationship, India and Japan engaged in an extensive dialogue, exploring various facets of bilateral, regional, and global importance.

At the 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan reviewed the progress made in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The essence of their discussions lies in further reinforcing the India-Japan partnership, grounded in shared values and principles. The cornerstone of their talks was centered on economic collaboration, with a particular focus on Japanese investment in India. Both ministers highlighted the significance of achieving the target of JPY 5 trillion of Japanese investment in India within the period of 2022-2027. They recognized the potential for collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, such as semiconductors, resilient supply chains, and digital public infrastructure. This mutual interest in technological advancements sets the stage for strengthened ties in the fields of innovation and economic growth.

Defense and security cooperation between the two nations also came into sharp focus. They expressed their satisfaction at the progress made in this area, including regular exercises and staff talks among their armed forces. In this context, they explored ways to further deepen Defense Equipment and Technology Cooperation, a move aimed at bolstering the security apparatus and promoting regional stability.

Regional and global issues

The Ministers emphasized the pivotal role played by the India-Japan partnership in ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, founded on a rules-based order. Acknowledging the value of multilateral and plurilateral frameworks, they discussed cooperation under initiatives like the Quad. Furthermore, they shared a common viewpoint on the need for early reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reflecting their commitment to global governance and security.

Amidst these discussions, the two countries recognized the importance of people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation. They acknowledged the celebration of 2023 as the Year of India-Japan Tourism Exchanges, signifying the shared cultural heritage between the two nations. With the theme of ‘Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji,’ this celebration serves as a symbolic bridge to enhance mutual understanding and cultural ties.

The India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, at its core, reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through this meeting, bilateral cooperation was deepened, and a solid foundation was laid for enhanced collaboration on regional and global challenges.

As strategic partners, both nations are poised to navigate regional and global challenges, further solidifying their commitment to a brighter and more interconnected future.