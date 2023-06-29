Strengthening Defence Relations: India-Tanzania release comprehensive five year plan

Marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral ties, India and Tanzania forged a comprehensive five-year roadmap for cooperation during the second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting.

The two day meeting June 28-28, in Arusha, between India and Tanzania’s defence representatives marked a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties.

Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad, led the delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces, and accompanied by the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Binay S Pradhan. The two sides engaged in discussions to enhance security in the Indian Ocean Region, and emphasized India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

Highlighting the remarkable progress in Indian defence manufacturing, the delegation emphasized the potential for exporting defence equipment to friendly nations. This collaboration aimed to fortify security and promote cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, an area of strategic importance for both nations.

According to the Ministry of Defence statement, during the JDCC meeting, both sides explored various avenues for collaboration.

Comprehensive Roadmap

Recognizing the importance of capacity building, the Indian delegation presented a comprehensive roadmap for defence cooperation spanning five years. This roadmap encompasses several key initiatives, including customized training programs, capacity building efforts, and mutual collaboration in maritime security. Additionally, infrastructure development and technology-sharing were identified as crucial aspects of the bilateral defence relationship.

The meeting also facilitated interactions between Indian defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and stakeholders from the Tanzanian Forces. These discussions, held on the sidelines of the JDCC meeting, provided an opportunity to explore potential areas of cooperation and mutual benefit.

India and Tanzania share a close and warm relationship, strengthened by robust capacity building initiatives and development partnerships. Both nations expressed their commitment to deepening their defence cooperation, emphasizing the significance of joint efforts in ensuring security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Global South

By engaging with countries like Tanzania through the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting, India aims to enhance the collective capabilities and interests of the Global South nations.

Strengthening South-South Cooperation: By sharing knowledge, resources, and experiences, both India and Tanzania can collectively address common challenges, promote sustainable development, and amplify their voices on the global stage.

Capacity Building and Skill Development: By imparting technical know-how and sharing best practices, India empowers its partners to develop indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, reduce reliance on imports, and build self-reliance.

Promoting Regional Security and Stability: Collaboration between India and Tanzania, within the framework of the Indian Ocean Region, reinforces regional security and stability. By strengthening maritime cooperation, both countries contribute to combating piracy, ensuring safe navigation, and addressing non-traditional security threats such as maritime terrorism and smuggling.

South-South Trade and Economic Growth: India’s emphasis on exporting defence manufacturing capabilities to friendly countries contributes to South-South trade and economic growth.