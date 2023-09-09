Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s State Visit to India

In a significant diplomatic development, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is set to embark on a state visit to India from September 9-11, 2023.

This visit carries great importance as it marks the second state visit of Prince Mohammed to India, following his previous visit in February 2019. The visit is a testament to the enduring and robust relationship between the two nations.

The highlight of this visit will be Prince Mohammed’s participation in the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, hosted by India. This summit provides an excellent opportunity for world leaders to engage in dialogue on pressing global issues, and the presence of the Saudi Crown Prince underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to global cooperation.

On September 11, 2023, Prince Mohammed will meet with India’s President, further solidifying the diplomatic ties between the two nations. A bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on the agenda, where discussions will encompass a wide array of topics, including political, security, defence, trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

One of the key outcomes of the visit will be the co-chairing of the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. This council was established during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019 and has since been a cornerstone of cooperation between the two countries. The meeting will assess the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on political, security, social, cultural, and economic cooperation.

The economic dimension of the relationship is particularly noteworthy. In FY 2022-23, bilateral trade between India and Saudi Arabia reached an all-time high of USD 52.75 billion, showcasing the depth of economic engagement between the two nations. India is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner, and Saudi Arabia ranks as India’s fourth-largest trading partner. Energy cooperation also plays a pivotal role in their partnership, further enhancing their economic collaboration.

Beyond economics, the ties between India and Saudi Arabia are deeply rooted in the people-to-people connections. A vibrant Indian community of approximately 2.4 million resides in Saudi Arabia, contributing significantly to the host country’s development and acting as bridges that strengthen the multifaceted relations between the two nations. Additionally, Saudi Arabia facilitates the Hajj pilgrimage of over 175,000 Indians annually, highlighting the cultural and religious bonds between the two countries.

As Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to India unfolds, it is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation and friendship, building upon the solid foundation of historical ties and shared interests. This visit is poised to reinforce the strategic partnership and elevate the India-Saudi Arabia relationship to greater heights, benefiting both nations and contributing to regional and global stability.