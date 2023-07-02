Strengthening bilateral security: Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane visits Myanmar

In an effort to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries and enhance cooperation in matters related to security, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane travelled to neighbouring Myanmar.

The visit between June 30-July 1, 2023 marked an important milestone in strengthening bilateral security ties between the two nations and provided a crucial opportunity for India to engage with senior leadership in Myanmar and discuss various matters of mutual concern.

Building Strong Relationships

During his visit, Aramane held meetings with prominent figures in Myanmar’s defence establishment, including Chairman, State Administrative Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Defence Minister Gen (Retd.) Mya Tun Oo, Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung.

Addressing Common Challenges

One of the key discussions during the meetings focused on issues concerning the maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas shared by India and Myanmar. Both sides acknowledged the importance of combating illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes, such as drug trafficking and smuggling, that pose significant challenges to regional security. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to preventing their territories from being used for activities detrimental to each other’s interests.

Strategic Significance

With an approximately 1,700-kilometer long border, developments in Myanmar directly impact India’s bordering regions. India recognizes the significance of ensuring peace, stability, and the well-being of the people in Myanmar. The visit by the Defence Secretary underscores India’s commitment to maintaining strong ties and cooperation with its neighboring country to address common security challenges and foster regional stability.

The visit showcased India’s proactive approach in fortifying bilateral security relations. By engaging with key stakeholders in Myanmar’s defence establishment, both countries reemphasized their commitment to tackling shared challenges. This visit not only highlighted the importance of peace and stability in Myanmar but also the mutual desire to foster cooperation and secure the interests of both nations. It sets a strong foundation for future collaboration and underscores the importance of a robust and secure region.

The visit comes close on the heels of Myanmar expressing its concerns over the joint statement issued in Washington DC at the end of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, according to reports in Myanmar media, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its position in response to the joint statement which had mentioned the “deteriorating situation” in Myanmar.

Condemnation and Concern

The joint statement called for the release of political prisoners and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and the transition towards an inclusive, federal democratic system. However, Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the statement, stating that the country seeks international understanding and support for its efforts to establish a democratic and federal union, while also denouncing terrorism in all its forms.

Building a Democratic and Federal Union

Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the government’s dedication to building a democratic and federal union.