Strengthening bilateral Defence ties: Exploring technological autonomy and collaboration between Brazil and India

In an exclusive conversation with Financial Express Online, General Luis Antônio Duizit Brito, the Secretary of Defense Products Division in Brazil, sheds light on the growing relationship between Brazil and India in the defence sector. With a focus on promoting technological autonomy and strengthening defense industries, General Brito discusses the potential for collaboration, challenges faced, and the role he played in establishing joint ventures between Brazilian and Indian companies.

When did you visit India?

General Brito’s first encounter with India came during his mission in Lucknow in January 2020. This experience ignited his understanding of India’s growing significance and the mutual interests both nations shared in bolstering their defense industries. With a 45-year career in the Brazilian army, his expertise in ordnance, ammunition, and aircraft maintenance further deepened his perspective.

When asked about the interest of Brazilian companies in India and the products showcased during a defense exhibition in Brazil, General Brito emphasized Brazil’s vast technological capabilities. He highlighted the importance of each country’s pursuit of technological autonomy to safeguard their sovereignty. Expressing admiration for India’s defense industry, he stressed the potential for fruitful collaboration between the two nations.

Role in establishing two joint ventures

The Brazilian Army officer has an instrumental role in establishing two major joint ventures between Brazilian and Indian companies, namely Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) Brazil, and Taurus Armas S.A. CBC is the world’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer and has a joint venture with Stumpp Schuele & Somappa India (SSS Defence).

Financial Express Online has reported earlier about the joint venture agreement with Taurus Armas of Brazil with Jindal Defence, part of OP Jindal Group. This joint venture is related to manufacturing of small arms in India.

He highlighted the initial challenges posed by differences in culture, laws, and organizational structures. However, despite facing obstacles during the Covid-19 pandemic, both partnerships have thrived and contributed to enhancing the defense capacities of both Brazil and India. This collaboration has not only strengthened the defense industries but has also fostered a long-standing friendship between the two nations.

Exploring further avenues of collaboration, Lieutenant General Breto suggested potential areas such as aircraft manufacturing, satellites, space control, electronic warfare, cyber defense, and the integration and exchange of raw materials. Recognizing the challenges of establishing identical factories in both countries, he highlighted the significance of leveraging each country’s strengths to promote a healthy exchange of resources and to avoid embargoes.

Responding to a question about the presence of Indian defense companies in Brazil, he acknowledged the progress made in enhancing business relationships between the two nations. While focusing on defense industry generalization, he highlighted the existing partnerships in other sectors, including automobiles and others. He expressed optimism for continued growth in collaboration between Brazil and India, building upon the strong foundation of friendship and shared values.

Naval Cooperation

To a specific question related to naval cooperation, especially submarine development programmes, he refrained from delving into the specifics of strategic projects but emphasized the importance of honest and open conversations between governments. He encouraged sustained dialogue and highlighted the potential for collaboration in diverse fields beyond defense, such as science and technology.

Role of BRICS

He shed light on the positive role played by BRICS in facilitating dialogues and strengthening economic ties between Brazil and India. Lieutenant General Breto talked about the importance of continuous communication, paving the way for joint initiatives and progress in various sectors.

When asked about his future visits to India, he expressed his heartfelt desire to return, not only for work-related engagements but also to explore India’s rich culture and embrace the warmth of its people. He cherished the similarities in values and friendship between the two nations, and hoped for divine intervention to make his visit a reality.

General Brito’s insights into the Brazil-India defense collaboration highlighted the potential for strategic partnerships, increased technological capacities, and the shared aspirations of two nations aiming to secure their national sovereignty through mutual cooperation and friendship.