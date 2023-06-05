Spurt in illegal immigrants from India to the US through the Darien Gap

Undocumented immigrants most frequently enter the US through the Southwest border. Over 2,000 miles of land border separate the United States from Mexico, making it challenging for American border patrols to cover the entire distance. According to the US Southwest Border, 1647034 citizens from various nations were apprehended in 2022 (Jan – Dec), which is still regarded as the largest number. Prior to that, the years 2021 – 1516650 (Jan – Dec), 2020 – 329741 (Jan – Dec), and 2019 – 793465 (Jan – Dec).On the other hand, these recorded numbers are 71065 in 2023 (January to April). The Info-graph will give the exact figure for illegal migrants encountered at the US Southwest Land Border by month.

Donkey flight:

People who are fleeing their countries are a simple target for traffickers who operate “donkey flights”—a word taken from a Punjabi proverb that means “to hop from one area to another”—to give migrants entry into another nation. By entering a foreign country through numerous stops in other nations, it is a technique for taking advantage of immigration loopholes.

The US Customs and Border Protection data shows that between February 2019 and March 2023, up to 1.49 lakh Indians were detained while attempting to enter the US illegally. Indians account for 2 percent of all illegal immigrants to the US. Mexico has the most infiltrators (21 lakh), followed by Honduras (6.42 lakh), Guatemala (6.37 lakh), Cuba (4.06 lakh), and Venezuela (3.23 lakh). The majority are illegal migrants from neighbouring countries.

According to the US Southwest Border in 2023 (January – April) the total numbers of Indians apprehended at southwest border are 17845, which is the highest number through the year from 2019 till 2023. Followed by 2022 (Jan-Dec) – 15734, 2021 (Jan-Dec) – 2531 and 2020 (Jan-Dec) – 624 as shown in infographic.

The world was shocked by the news, but it had no effect on the flow of illegal immigrants coming from India to the US. A family of four Indian nationals from the Gujarati village of Dingucha, Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife, Vaishali, 37, and their 2 children Vihangi, 12, and Dharmik, 3, were found frozen to death in January 19, 2022 not far from the US-Canada border. Infographics show the monthly numbers of Indian encounters at the US northern land border. Indians apprehended at Northern Border in 2023 are 9312, followed by 2022 (Jan – Dec) – 15738. 2021 (Jan – Dec) – 1794, 2020 (Jan – Dec) – 2245 as shown in info-graph.

“The Darien Gap”: The route does not exist on maps

The numbers of migrants crossing the Darien jungle, a deadly 66-mile journey on the route to Central America and the United States between Panama and Colombia, has been increasing. The data published by the Panama National Migration Service shows: in 2020 there were 6,465 migrants, a low figure reflecting the pandemic and its restrictions, but in 2021 it rose to 133,000, almost doubling in 2022 to 248,284 people, and in January-April 2023, it has reached to 127,000 migrants from various countries who risked crossing the Darien. “To date, Venezuela, Haiti, Ecuador, China, and Colombia are the first five countries with alarming figures, followed by Chile and India. The latter, with more than 2,900 Indian nationals who decided to make this dangerous journey in 2023, a figure that represents more than 50 percent of the total for the year 2022, in which 4,094 people of Indian origin decided to make this risky journey,” says Cristhian Salamanca Garcia, Hybrid Professional & Trade Promotion and Intercultural Management between India & Colombia. A 575-kilometer (357-mile) swath of dense jungle and swampland known as the Darién Gap separates Panama from Colombia. It is regarded as one of the world’s riskiest and most challenging migration routes.Many dangerous creatures, including jaguars, snakes, and venomous insects, may be found in the Darién Gap. Along with having steep slopes, dense forest, and quicksand, the terrain is also extremely difficult to navigate. “It can get extremely humid and hot in the tropical rainforest. Rain is also probable, which could make it even harder to navigate the terrain. There is a risk of violence and robbery from criminal gangs in the Darién Gap because it is a well-known route for smuggling.However, thousands of migrants choose to travel this route in search of a better life,” explains Sandeep Wasnik, Latin America Business and Investment adviser.

According to the Missing Migrants project, an NGO that documents cases of migrants, regardless of their legal status, who have died in the migration process to an international destination, they report that in 2022, 137 migrants were registered as missing on the Darien route. Of these 22 people drowned; 13 due to extreme environmental conditions, lack of shelter, food, or water; 3 due to violence, and 2 due to some illness and lack of medical treatment. On this route, migrants face fatal risks associated with the inhospitable topography and natural barriers characterized by mighty rivers, flash floods, dense foliage, and the presence of wild animals, in addition to the presence of paramilitary groups and organized crime that operate in the area.

The Ending of Title 42: What is Next?

According to information in public domain Title 42, The Public Health Act of 1944 offered US authorities emergency powers to prevent the spread of diseases. The Trump administration invoked the Act in March 2020, citing the necessity of stopping the spread of COVID-19 across its borders. Using the pandemic as a reason, US officials were able to swiftly deport the people crossing the border from Mexico, including asylum applicants, when Title 42 was in existence. According to US Customs and Border Protection, 2.8 million persons were deported, families and children traveling alone were exempt, when Title 42 was in force.

A number of new policies have been implemented by the Biden administration to crack down on illegal crossings. The administration states that they are trying to prevent individuals from paying smuggling groups to undertake dangerous and often fatal journeys. According to CBP, illegal border crossers will be deported, barred from re-entering the US for at least five years, and “presumed ineligible for asylum.” However, the new rules are likely to be challenged in court by immigrant advocacy groups.

In an effort to reduce undocumented immigration, the Biden administration plans to open new migrant processing centres in Colombia and Guatemala. Mexico has agreed to continue accepting 30,000 migrants per month by air from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The United States, for its part, has agreed to accept up to 100,000 people from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador who have family in the United States.

“The UN states that the record numbers have coincided with the deterioration of economic and social conditions in the countries of origin, something that is also taken advantage of by criminals and organized crime both at the origin and on the route itself. This situation requires a coordinated regional action plan and international cooperation to address urgent humanitarian and protection needs of the migrants,” says Cristhian Salamanca Garcia.