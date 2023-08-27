Shaping the Future: Global South’s Role Takes Center Stage at B20 Summit

Today’s India embodies a mix of experimentation, growth, innovation, and advancements, says external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Speaking at the B20 event organized by the industry body CII in New Delhi on Sunday, the minister stated that India showcases experiments, growth, and breakthroughs that not only address its issues but also set examples for the rest of the South. He praised B20’s efforts in climate action, inclusive growth, resilient supply chains, services trade, and technology.

The B20 Summit, a global platform for business leaders, policymakers, and civil society, hosted a thought-provoking session on the “Role of Global South in Emerging World 2.0” ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit next month.

With influential attendees from various sectors, the session highlighted the Global South’s importance in the modern world. As three-fourths of the world population resides in the Global South, their role in global decisions is crucial as the world transitions into Emerging World 2.0.

In a changing world, the session explored ways to empower the Global South’s role in shaping the future. With evolving economies and societies, global decisions need to be more inclusive and effective. The session at the B20 Summit underscored that the Global South’s aspirations and concerns are vital for the future.

The External Affairs minister also stressed the Global South Summit’s significance, convened by the Prime Minister, to give 125 countries a voice in the G20 agenda. This role is crucial in the ongoing re-globalization efforts. The upcoming G20 Summit aims to guide stakeholders towards unity and creating a better world, he said.

Also present during the session was N Chandrasekaran, Chair of B20 India and Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, who provided welcome and concluding remarks.