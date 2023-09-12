Securing Maritime Horizons for a Sustainable Future: Uniting 31 Nations of the IORA and DCoC/JA

India is hosting a regional maritime security community during the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop 2023 (MISW 23). This workshop taking place in the NCR, under the auspices of the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), brings together 31 countries from the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA) from September 14th to 16th, 2023.



Charting a Course Through Vital Waters

Oceans are vital for our world, and maritime trade forms the backbone of global commerce. The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) holds immense significance, extending beyond its geographical boundaries. It serves as a hub for economic activities, a bridge between continents, and a stage for geopolitical dynamics. Maritime security isn’t merely about economic stability; it’s also about maintaining geopolitical equilibrium. The challenges faced by maritime safety and security today demand a united commitment, collaborative strategies, and seamless information sharing among global and regional stakeholders.

Recognizing this imperative, the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram was inaugurated on December 22, 2018, with a mission to enhance maritime safety and security in the region. IFC-IOR, presently led by Captain Rohit Bajpai, stands as a unique center where International Liaison Officers (ILOs) from partner nations work together to address maritime safety and security challenges. Currently, ILOs from twelve countries collaborate with the Centre, contributing to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous IOR. IFC-IOR actively collaborates with 42 other maritime security constructs and has 25 partner countries, all working toward a harmonious Indian Ocean Region.

Sailing Ahead with MISW



To advance India’s vision of ‘Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR),’ IFC-IOR organizes a series of workshops and training programs, with the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW) as its flagship event. The inaugural MISW took place in 2019. MISW stands as a dynamic platform for the exchange of best practices among working-level professionals in the maritime security domain worldwide. It acts as a catalyst for fostering camaraderie among professionals, uniting them in a coordinated response to multifaceted challenges related to maritime safety and security. These challenges range from piracy and armed robbery at sea to contraband smuggling, irregular and illegal human migration, and other maritime incidents. These threats are now transnational in nature and significantly impact global maritime commerce.



Plotting the Course for MISW 23



MISW 23, scheduled for September 14 – 16, 2023, marks a substantial step in strengthening engagement with partner nations and regional organizations.

The theme for this workshop, “Advancing Maritime Security for a Sustainable Future,” encapsulates the collective vision of participating nations. This edition welcomes delegates from 31 countries, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Its aim is to enhance collaboration, cooperation, and information sharing among partner nations for a safer, peaceful, and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

The event will be inaugurated by VAdm Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, setting the stage for three days of intensive discussions and knowledge sharing. This workshop is exclusively designed for members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA) countries.



Delving into Workshop Depths



During the workshop, esteemed speakers will lead participants through thematic training sessions on the first day. Topics will include contemporary transnational maritime security challenges in the IOR, the necessity of international cooperation and information sharing to address current maritime threats, the significance of technology and innovation in maritime security (MARSEC), and aligning national efforts toward a resilient Maritime Security Architecture. The second day will be devoted to a scenario-based maritime security exercise that highlights the value of collaboration and information sharing, encouraging participants to prepare contingency plans to counter maritime security and safety threats. On the third day, a dedicated workshop will be conducted exclusively for DCoC/JA countries, refining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their Information Sharing Network (ISN).