SCO leaders unite to counter radicalisation and embrace digital transformation

In a significant stride towards regional stability and global cooperation, the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) adopted the New Delhi Declaration during the virtual summit. The Delhi Declaration outlined a comprehensive framework for cooperation in countering radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism, and terrorism, while also emphasizing collaboration in the realm of digital transformation.

Underlining the importance of the fight against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address earlier in the day reaffirmed its central role in the SCO’s agenda.

In a special briefing on the 23rd Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, highlighted India’s substantial contributions to the SCO as a member state over the past six years, emphasizing the exploration of new avenues for cooperation.

He also highlighted the new focus areas of cooperation which were introduced under India’s SCO presidency and were nurtured too – innovation and startup.

As reported earlier, the Prime Minister on Tuesday in an apparent dig at Pakistan and China had called all member states of the bloc to not hesitate to condemn countries that use cross border terrorism as `policy’ instruments and also give shelter to terrorists.

Responding to a media query, the foreign secretary said that Prime Minister Modi had highlighted the imperative of collective action to eradicate the menace of terrorism regionally and globally, aligning with Article 1 of the SCO Charter. His stance reinforced India’s commitment to fostering a secure and peaceful environment within the SCO framework.

“All the leaders welcomed Iran to join as the Organisation’s full Member State. They also welcomed the decision on signing the Memorandum of Obligation of Belarus to join the organisation as a member state,” he added.

This symbolizes the SCO’s growing inclusivity and recognition of Iran’s potential to contribute to the organization’s objectives.

By prioritizing cooperation in countering these threats, the SCO leaders underscored the organization’s role as a driving force for regional security and stability.

The leaders discussed digital transformation which reflects the SCO’s recognition of the transformative power of technology and the need to leverage it for socio-economic development. This emphasis on digital cooperation opens doors for member states to collaborate on technological advancements, ensuring inclusive growth and prosperity.

As the SCO continues to expand its membership and deepen its engagement, the New Delhi Declaration serves as a guiding document for joint efforts in tackling terrorism and embracing the opportunities of the digital age. It sets the stage for enhanced cooperation among member states and reinforces the SCO’s position as a crucial platform for regional cooperation and global influence.

The adoption of the Delhi Declaration is a testament to the SCO leaders’ shared commitment to collective security, cooperation, and progress. It marks a significant milestone in the organization’s journey and heralds a new era of collaboration to address pressing challenges and embrace the transformative potential of the digital world.

Meanwhile … What others said

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on the imperative of safeguarding regional peace and ensuring common security. With a firm directive, he urged member states to follow the right direction, enhance solidarity, and foster mutual trust among themselves.

Xi’s address came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening statement, urged the SCO to confront countries that promote cross-border terrorism, making a subtle reference to Pakistan, another participating nation in the summit. The world watched as these leaders asserted their positions on critical matters.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia, delivered a resolute message regarding the resilience of his nation. Undeterred by the global sanctions imposed on Russia since the commencement of the Ukraine conflict, Putin affirmed that his country would stand up against all sanctions and provocations, illustrating the strength gained from facing adversity head-on. Notably, this summit marked Putin’s first public appearance at an international forum since the coup attempt against the Kremlin by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, last month.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address, underscored the urgent need to combat terrorism within Eurasia and across the globe. He emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms, including state-sponsored terrorism, must be eradicated, unequivocally expressing Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the fight against terrorism. Sharif also advocated for the fair treatment and inclusion of religious minorities, emphasizing that their stigmatization and dehumanization should not be tolerated for political gain.

As the summit progressed, Sharif acknowledged the challenging historical context in which the SCO nations convened, recognizing the critical role played by the organization in maintaining stability. He highlighted the significance of connectivity in bolstering the global economy and called for investment in a shared vision. Sharif announced Pakistan’s plans to host the SCO conference on transport connectivity by the end of the year, underscoring the nation’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation.

Furthermore, seeking cooperation on Afghanistan, Sharif stressed the necessity for the SCO countries to join forces and utilize their collective potential to combat terrorism effectively. Stressing the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, he urged the global community to rally together in support of the nation, particularly in overcoming the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In this virtual summit, world leaders delivered strong messages, offering an insight into their priorities and aspirations. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgency of combating cross-border terrorism, Chinese President Xi Jinping championed regional peace, President Putin showcased Russia’s resilience in the face of adversity.