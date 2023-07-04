SCO: A crucial platform for peace, prosperity, and counterterrorism, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his virtual address at the SCO meeting on July 4, 2023, shed light on the pressing challenges faced by the world, such as the food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis. During his speech, he talked about the importance of counterterrorism, connectivity, Afghanistan, innovation, and the shared Buddhist heritage among the member nations.

One of the key points raised by PM Modi was the significance of the Chabahar port and the International North-South corridor. He stressed the need to utilize these infrastructures for fostering regional trade and connectivity. Furthermore, the situation in Afghanistan was addressed, and he called for an inclusive government and condemned the use of Afghan territory to support terrorism.

In his speech, he also highlighted the issue of certain countries harboring terrorists and using cross-border terrorism as a tool of their policies. He urged the SCO countries to unite against such practices and emphasized the importance of condemning such actions without any double standards.

The SCO has emerged as a crucial platform for peace, prosperity, and development in the Eurasian region over the last two decades. PM Modi described India’s cultural and people-to-people ties with the region as a testament to their shared heritage. He also highlighted the five pillars of cooperation India has established within the SCO, including startup and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and the shared Buddhist heritage.

To harness the potential of the SCO’s youth, he mentioned various platforms such as the Young Scientist Conclave, Authors Conclave, Startup Forum, and Youth Council. These initiatives aim to provide meaningful opportunities and channel the talent of the youth in SCO member nations.

Iran membership: PM Modi expressed his happiness over Iran’s inclusion in the SCO grouping and announced a pact that would pave the way for Belarus to become a member.

He also announced the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for Belarus’ SCO membership and showcased India’s AI-based language platform, Bhashini. The Prime Minister expressed India’s willingness to share this platform to eliminate language barriers within the SCO, promoting digital technology and inclusive growth.

Fight against Terrorism

He called for united action against terrorism, stressing that it poses a threat to regional and global peace. He urged the SCO countries not to hesitate in criticizing countries that support cross-border terrorism and advocated for a united front against terrorism, condemning it without any double standards.

The SCO summit witnessed the presence of various heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among other leaders of the member states. The primary themes on the agenda included terrorism, regional security, and prosperity.

PM Modi’s address at the summit lay emphasis on the importance of unity, connectivity, and shared heritage among the member nations and underscores the need for SCO countries to stand together against terrorism and support inclusive development for regional peace and prosperity.