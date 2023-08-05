Saudi Arabia Takes Center Stage: Efforts towards a Political Solution for Ukraine Crisis

Saudi Arabia is stepping into the limelight as it hosts National Security Advisors (NSA) and representatives from various countries in Jeddah to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. NSA Ajit Doval is among the attendees, marking the continuation of humanitarian initiatives and efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to find a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Saudi government expresses its readiness to use its good offices and contribute to reaching a solution that will bring about lasting peace. It supports all efforts and initiatives aimed at mitigating the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian consequences. This meeting serves as a platform for reinforcing dialogue, cooperation, and exchanging views at the international level to find a political solution through diplomatic means. The ultimate goal is to strengthen international peace and security, sparing the world from further security and economic repercussions due to the conflict.

Around 30 countries have been invited to the meeting, with Russia not among them. This follows Ukraine-organized talks in Copenhagen in June, which were informal and did not produce an official statement. According to information in the public domain the aim is to engage with countries especially who have taken a more neutral stance on the ongoing war, especially of the BRICS bloc with Russia.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter and a country with close ties to Russia on oil policy, has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the nearly year and a half old conflict. The energy crisis resulting from the Ukraine war has elevated Saudi Arabia’s global importance, and Riyadh seeks to be in the company of influential middle powers like India and Brazil to have a greater impact on the world stage.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, making territorial gains that Western-backed Ukrainian troops are now fighting to recapture. China, which claims to be a neutral party in the conflict, has also faced criticism from Western capitals for not condemning Moscow. However, China has announced its participation in the Jeddah talks, expressing its willingness to work with the international community to promote a political settlement.

India and South Africa have confirmed their attendance, with India emphasizing its longstanding position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. Saudi Arabia has previously supported UN Security Council resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion and unilateral annexation of territory in eastern Ukraine.

Despite supporting these resolutions, the kingdom faced criticism from Washington last year for oil production cuts that were perceived as aligning with Russia in the war. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia has adopted a “classic balancing strategy,” according to experts, maintaining its relations with Russia while participating in efforts to find a political solution for Ukraine.

The Jeddah meeting offers hope for progress towards peace in Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts demonstrate its growing influence on the global stage. As the discussions unfold, the world will be closely watching the outcomes of this gathering of key international players in search of a way forward for the war-torn nation.