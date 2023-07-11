Satellite technology has brought about a remarkable transformation in agriculture and water resource management within Haryana, a predominantly agrarian state. Leveraging satellite imagery and remote sensing data, the state has witnessed notable advancements in crop planning, resource allocation, and disease detection, resulting in amplified crop yields and heightened productivity.



During his inaugural address at the India Space Congress 2023, Bandaru Dattatraya, the Governor of Haryana, emphasized the pivotal role of space technology in fostering innovation, collaboration, and socio-economic growth within the state. Governor Dattatraya underscored the significance of creating awareness regarding the multitude of benefits offered by space technology applications and data. He stressed the need for forging partnerships between industry, academia, and government agencies to propel the growth of the space sector. Acknowledging the India Space Congress as a catalyzing platform for such collaborations, he urged all stakeholders to seize the abundant opportunities presented by the Indian space industry.



The India Space Congress 2023 commenced today, uniting prominent industry leaders, esteemed dignitaries, and space sector experts for engaging discussions and shaping the future of space technology.



Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD Ananth Technologies and President of SIA-India, set an invigorating tone for the congress, emphasizing the paramount importance of collaboration and innovation in propelling the space industry forward. With over 500 delegates, 170 eminent speakers, and more than 50 sessions, the event fosters the exchange of knowledge, breakthrough collaborations, and groundbreaking advancements. Dr. Pavuluri declared, “Through multiple tracks and themes, ISC 2023 propels meaningful discussions and exploration of innovative solutions, making it a pivotal event for the space industry.”





S. Somanath, Secretary DOS and Chairman of ISR, expressed pride in India’s position among nations with immense potential for further expansion. He highlighted their relentless pursuit of growth, innovation, and collaboration, positioning India as a frontrunner ready to embrace new horizons and shape a future filled with endless possibilities.



The recent announcement of an Indian astronaut’s journey to the International Space Station in 2024, as proclaimed by President Biden, marks a remarkable milestone in the pursuit of space exploration. Mr. Alex Macdonald, Chief Economist at NASA, aptly described this mission as a symbol of the strength of international collaboration and the boundless potential of human curiosity. He stated, “By fostering partnerships and embracing diversity, we propel humanity’s reach to new frontiers, uniting nations in the pursuit of scientific knowledge and inspiration.”

Ms. Gunjan Dave, Member (Technology) DCC, DOT, emphasized the evolving nature of satellite broadband, which not only meets the diverse requirements of consumers and enterprises but also holds the key to bridging the last mile connectivity gap. She highlighted the resonance between the Government of India’s mission of “connectivity for all” and their commitment to empower every citizen with seamless access to the digital world. With proactive measures taken by the Department of Telecommunications to enhance the ease of doing business, they are laying a solid foundation for a digitally inclusive India, where connectivity knows no boundaries.



Nathan de Ruiter, Managing Director of Euroconsult, presented valuable insights on the top drivers and obstacles within the Space Economy. He envisioned that unlocking the power of connectivity represents the grandest horizon of opportunity for satellite services. By bridging the digital divide, societies can be transformed, untapped potential can be unleashed, and a future can be built where every corner of the globe thrives through seamless connectivity.



Shmuel Akler, Director of Communication Satellites at MBT Space Division, Israel Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (IAI), provided valuable insights on Mini GEO Communication Satellites, paving the way for further advancements in the field.