Russia eyes collaboration with India in quantum tech

Russia has expressed its interest in collaboration with India in areas such as quantum technologies and semiconductors, a month after India announced a joint quantum initiative with the US.



In order to formalise the ongoing conversations between research institutes and scientists from both the countries on quantum technologies, Russia will first present a detailed proposal to India for possible collaboration at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit next year, according to people aware of the matter.



Russia will host the BRICS summit next year in Kazan.



“We have great plans for mutual collaborations with India. Next year, we will discuss it on the platform of BRICS. The collaboration will be around setting up joint laboratories in cold atoms, 2D materials and semiconductors,” said Ruslan Yunusov, co-founder of Russian Quantum Center.

“With Russia, we always have had good and trustworthy relationships. We do not have any official groups yet (with Russia) but hopefully we will have something soon. Hopefully, both the governments will start something together,” said Venu Gopal Achanta, director at the CSIR-National

Physical Laboratory, Delhi. Achanta is also working closely with the Indian government on the National Quantum Mission.



In India, currently research institutes such as Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru, IIT Madras and government organisations like the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) are working towards the development of quantum technology in the country.



With regard to the global investments in quantum technologies, currently China is the leader and has invested about $15 billion, the European Union invested $7.5 billion and the US about $5 billion.



While India’s quantum mission is at a nascent stage, Russia is working to provide public access to quantum computers through cloud-based services. The Russian Quantum Center has developed a quantum simulator, which uses a classical computer to perform critical tasks and programmes faster with evolved understanding.



Some of the use cases for quantum simulators are solving logistics problems as part of which simulators can analyse variables like traffic, weather etc to suggest efficient routes and faster delivery.



“We are now working on connecting simulators to the cloud for commercialising the technology so that the industry could use it. At this stage, we need to first understand what kind of problems this can solve for the industry,” said Alexey Akimov,

principal investigator at Russian Quantum Center.



The global quantum technology market is expected to reach $42.4 billion by 2027, according to industry estimates.