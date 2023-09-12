Revolutionizing military logistics: India’s type V Heavy Drop System and Tagbin’s tech solutions

The “Heavy Drop System” is a significant success story. Designed and created by DRDO, this “Type V Heavy Drop System” can transport up to 20 tons of cargo via parachutes to remote and challenging locations.

Recently, the Indian Air Force conducted successful tests of this system from a cargo aircraft. This technology allows the easy transport and airdrop of arms, equipment, and ammunition weighing up to 20 tons in battlefield scenarios, including high-altitude areas. Notably, it’s entirely made in India, showcasing the “Make in India” initiative’s success.

The Type V Heavy Drop System was developed at the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment in Agra, in collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces and Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. This system is compatible with C-17, C-130, and other C-series aircraft, featuring a specialized platform and multistage parachute setup comprising eight main canopies, three extractor parachutes, one drogue parachute, and various electrical, electronic, and mechanical components. The platform is constructed using special aluminum.

The induction of the Type V Heavy Drop System into the Indian Armed Forces is in progress, with Airbornics Defence and Space Pvt Ltd playing a crucial role in its manufacturing. This company has been involved in research and development activities with DRDO since 2018, contributing to the armed forces’ needs. They are prepared to take on even more challenging development tasks to strengthen the Indian Armed Forces as part of the Make in India initiative.

Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. expresses its gratitude to Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment, Agra (DRDO) for this opportunity, showcasing the system at North Tech Symposium 2023 at IIT Jammu.

In another remarkable development, Tagbin, a leader in innovative technologies, is showcasing advanced solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Machine Learning at the North Tech Symposium 2023.

Tagbin understands the specific challenges faced by the Northern Command and has designed a range of solutions to assist the Indian Army in dealing with harsh weather and terrain conditions. Their offerings include Interactive Tables with 3D maps for mission planning and terrain analysis, VR training simulators for realistic combat practice, AR-based training for equipment maintenance, and smart surveillance tools for threat detection. They also provide military driving simulators to enhance driver skills.

Saurav Bhaik, the Founder and CEO of Tagbin, reaffirms their commitment to supporting the military with innovative solutions to enhance decision-making and combat training. Their participation in the symposium aligns with the theme of “Synergy in Research, Development, and Innovation for Modernisation of the Military,” reflecting their dedication to advancing military modernization through technology.

The focus of these two companies is on helping the Indian Army overcome unique challenges through these technologies. This symposium, hosted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, from September 11th to 13th, serves as a platform for collaboration between the Indian Army, academia, and industries.