Revolutionizing Drones: CUMI & ideaForge Nanomaterial-powered future

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), a trailblazer in material sciences and an integral part of the venerable Murugappa Group, has entered into a partnership with ideaForge Technology.

Together, they are creating revolutionary nanomaterial-infused composite components that will redefine the very essence of drone technology.

Nanomaterial-enriched composites, exemplified by graphene-fortified polymers, hold a transformative potential for aerospace applications, particularly in the structural domain. These innovative materials exhibit a multitude of enhanced physical attributes, including augmented mechanical strength, heightened toughness and rigidity, superior electrical and thermal conductivity, exceptional fire resistance, and an elevated resistance to moisture and gases. Beyond these attributes, nanocomposites unlock unparalleled design possibilities, unleashing a realm of potential to tailor materials precisely for designated applications. By leveraging these advanced nanomaterials, drones can be crafted to be more compact, agile, robust, and enduring, ushering in a new era of performance.

Sunil Jha, Senior Director of Engineering at ideaForge Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, highlighting the exhilarating prospects that nanomaterial-enriched composites bring to drones. He emphasized how these materials could redefine the landscape of airframes and related structural elements within drones. The partnership with CUMI, a pioneer with a rich legacy of innovative material science endeavors, adds another layer of excitement to this endeavor.

Subbu Venkatachalam, the Head of Marketing at Carborundum Universal Limited, commended ideaForge’s strides in advancing drone technology and securing its leadership position in the Indian unmanned aerial vehicles market. He expressed confidence that the fusion of ideaForge’s expertise with CUMI’s profound material science knowledge will spark synergies that give birth to the next generation of drone technologies. He anticipates that this collaboration will not only invigorate the ‘Make in India’ movement but also open new horizons of opportunity.

Drawing upon over fifty years of experience, CUMI’s Composites Manufacturing Division is poised to play a pivotal role in this venture. This division, with its invaluable expertise, is geared towards conceiving, crafting, and testing cutting-edge composite technology specifically tailored for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). From CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced polymer) tubes, panels, and landing gear to bespoke composite structural components, CUMI’s dedicated facility for CFRP parts boasts a comprehensive range of manufacturing processes including vacuum infusion, vacuum bagging, Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM), Pultrusion, and Filament Winding, among others. Through this partnership, the stage is set for a revolutionary leap forward in drone technology, underpinned by the prowess of nanomaterials and the expertise of two pioneering entities.