Revolutionising through technology: Indian Army’s 2023 unleashes a year of transformation

In a bold stride towards progress, the Indian Army has designated 2023 as the Year of Transformation, initiating a series of projects aimed to catapult the Army’s capabilities to new heights. These are focused on the government’s vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and creating a strong defence ecosystem.

Modernisation & Technology Infusion

According to sources in the defence and security establishment, “the Army has led the charge in contracting four Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) projects valued at around Rs 70 Cr. Moreover, two of the three contracted Make II projects, out of three, totaling around 180 Cr, are also under the Army’s purview.”

The commitment to bolster capabilities is underpinned by strategic decisions. “During the initial three rounds of Emergency Procurement, the Army successfully secured agreements for 68 schemes, representing a total investment of Rs 6600 Cr. The momentum continued in the fourth tranche, with 49 schemes valued at 7600 Cr, encompassing mobility solutions, communication systems, energy solutions, protective gear, drones & counter-drones, armament, and simulators,” said sources on the eve of the country’s Independence Day Celebration.

“As the Army approaches the culmination of its procurement efforts, it has almost 34 schemes with a combined value of around Rs 7000 Cr, showcasing a strategic focus on specialized technologies such as logistical and nano drones, Counter-drones, and Loiter Munitions, Unarmed Aerial Vehicle (UAV)-launched Precision Guided missiles, and more.”

Army Design Bureau

To forge a path toward ‘self-sufficiency through indigenization,’ the Army Design Bureau (ADB) has taken the lead, bridging the capabilities of defence industries with user needs. Established in 2016, the ADB has been a force driving the connection between Industry, Academia, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, and Defence Research and Development Organization.

“The bureau’s resolve is to engineer fully indigenous solutions, ensuring a definitive edge over adversaries. Collaborations with Central and State Industrial bodies, MSMEs, startups, and more strengthen the Army Design Bureau’s outreach,” explained sources quoted above.

Milestones have been achieved across various projects:

– The Make I Projects, funded by the Government, target superior technology platforms. Notably, six significant Make I projects, including Light Tanks, Tactical Communication Systems, Army Future Ready Combat Vehicle, and Terminal End Secrecy Device, are progressing in different stages.

– The innovative Light Tank addresses challenges in hilly/mountainous regions, boasting unique characteristics for high-altitude engagements.

– Terminal End Secrecy Device tackles communication security, facilitating secure transmission of voice, data, and text during operations.

Under Make II — Projects, fully funded by industry, the Army spearheads the drive to harness domestic technological capabilities and reduce dependency on imports. An impressive roster of 45 Make II projects totaling Rs 30,000 Cr has been initiated, with contracts already signed for projects like Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target (MEAT) and Upgraded Assault Track Way (UATW).

The breadth of projects in progress or advanced stages is impressive, covering technologies like Terminal Guidance Munitions, Multirole Precision Kill System, Directed Energy Weapon System (DEWS), Armoured Fighting Vehicle Protection, and Counter Drone systems. Upgraded Assault Track Way, a boost for desert/semi-desert sectors, and Portable Helipad, extending capabilities to rugged terrains, stand out as innovative solutions.