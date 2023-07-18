Restitution of Indian Antiquities: Strengthening cultural bonds between India and the United States

The US handing over trafficked artefacts and antiquities to India. (Source: Indian Embassy in Washington DC)

In the wake of the successful State Visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States in June 2023, an extraordinary event took place at the Indian Consulate in New York today. A repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiquities was conducted, wherein the US side handed over these precious artifacts to India. Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, his Anti-Trafficking Unit, and the Homeland Security Investigation team for their unwavering support and collaboration.

For India, these antiquities hold a profound significance as they represent an integral part of their living heritage and culture. The artifacts, crafted from terracotta, stone, metal, and wood, originate from various regions of India, with a remarkable time span ranging from the 2nd to the 19th century CE. Among them, approximately 50 artifacts are associated with religious themes from Hinduism, Jainism, and Islam, while the others possess immense cultural value.

Furthermore, During the State Visit, India and the US forged an agreement to jointly work towards a Cultural Property Agreement, aiming to combat illegal trafficking of cultural treasures. This collaboration marks yet another milestone in the dynamic partnership between the Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies of the two nations.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Government of India has been diligently striving to retrieve stolen Indian antiquities from abroad, safeguarding the rich heritage they embody. Over the years, the close cooperation between India and the US has led to the repatriation of various antiquities, fostering mutual respect and understanding. With the latest addition of these 105 antiquities, the US has commendably returned a total of 278 cultural artifacts to India since 2016, signifying the strength of their commitment to preserving cultural heritage.