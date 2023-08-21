Recapping MALABAR 23: United Seas

With the backdrop of Sydney’s azure coast, the 27th edition of Exercise MALABAR concluded on August 21, 2023. This maritime convergence showcased the collective strength of the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and the US Navy.

The exercise unfolded in two strategic phases. From August 11 to 15, the harbor phase set the stage for seamless coordination. Subsequently, the sea phase, spanning August 16 to 21, brought together naval prowess in a remarkable display.

(Photo: (Indian Navy)

The assembly of naval assets, including the INS Kolkata, INS Sahyadri, and P8i Maritime Patrol Aircraft from the Indian Navy, joined hands with HMAS Choules, HMAS Brisbane, USS Raphael Peralta, and JS Shiranui, alongside submarines, fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft, and shipborne helicopters.

As ships embarked on the sea phase from Sydney’s calm harbor, the skies above RAAF Amberley Brisbane witnessed coordinated aerial maneuvers. The P-8I Detachments, with their Indian, Australian, and US maritime patrol crews, showcased operational harmony.

(Photo: (Indian Navy)

The sea phase unfolded as a well-choreographed array of high-intensity exercises – a ballet of air, surface, and undersea maneuvers. The canvas featured weapon demonstrations and cross-deck helicopter operations. This symphony honed war-fighting skills and elevated interoperability among the four maritime forces, equipping them for advanced operations.

At the conclusion of this maritime symposium, Exercise MALABAR 23 presented a tableau of unity. It underscored the unwavering commitment of these nations to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. A shared dedication to maritime security and regional stability shone through, emphasizing the value of collaborative training and mutual understanding for a harmonious future.