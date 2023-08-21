scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Recapping MALABAR 23: United Seas

The exercise unfolded in two strategic phases. From August 11 to 15, the harbor phase set the stage for seamless coordination.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
defence news
The sea phase unfolded as a well-choreographed array of high-intensity exercises – a ballet of air, surface, and undersea maneuvers. (Photo: (Indian Navy)

With the backdrop of Sydney’s azure coast, the 27th edition of Exercise MALABAR concluded on August 21, 2023. This maritime convergence showcased the collective strength of the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and the US Navy.

The exercise unfolded in two strategic phases. From August 11 to 15, the harbor phase set the stage for seamless coordination. Subsequently, the sea phase, spanning August 16 to 21, brought together naval prowess in a remarkable display.

(Photo: (Indian Navy)

The assembly of naval assets, including the INS Kolkata, INS Sahyadri, and P8i Maritime Patrol Aircraft from the Indian Navy, joined hands with HMAS Choules, HMAS Brisbane, USS Raphael Peralta, and JS Shiranui, alongside submarines, fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft, and shipborne helicopters.

Also Read
Also Read

As ships embarked on the sea phase from Sydney’s calm harbor, the skies above RAAF Amberley Brisbane witnessed coordinated aerial maneuvers. The P-8I Detachments, with their Indian, Australian, and US maritime patrol crews, showcased operational harmony.

(Photo: (Indian Navy)

The sea phase unfolded as a well-choreographed array of high-intensity exercises – a ballet of air, surface, and undersea maneuvers. The canvas featured weapon demonstrations and cross-deck helicopter operations. This symphony honed war-fighting skills and elevated interoperability among the four maritime forces, equipping them for advanced operations.

Also Read

At the conclusion of this maritime symposium, Exercise MALABAR 23 presented a tableau of unity. It underscored the unwavering commitment of these nations to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. A shared dedication to maritime security and regional stability shone through, emphasizing the value of collaborative training and mutual understanding for a harmonious future.

More Stories on
Defence
Defence news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 22:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS